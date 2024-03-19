Rabbit-themed mochi waffles & other desserts at Japanese cafe chain in S'pore

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

This Easter season, Cafe Usagi is launching their new rabbit-themed dessert series, featuring the cutest sweet treats.

Aside from the desserts typically served at Japanese cafes, such as mochi ice-cream and parfaits, the cafe's latest collection also features fruits mochi and mochi waffles.

Here's what we tried during our visit:

Matcha Mochi Waffles with Matcha Ice Cream (S$15.90)

Guaranteeing Instagram-worthy pulls, Cafe Usagi's mochi waffles series comes in four decadent flavours: coconut, chocolate, coffee and matcha.

The waffles are served alongside a rabbit-shaped madeleine, and can be paired with the cafe's handcrafted ice cream for an additional S$6 per scoop.

Without the ice cream, the waffles cost S$9.90.

Signature Strawberry Shortcake Mochi Ice Cream (S$7)

This comprised a scoop of strawberry-flavoured ice cream encapsulated within a chewy layer of mochi skin.

Aside from strawberry shortcake, the mochi ice cream also comes in the following flavours:

Hokkaido Milk & Vanilla

Yuzu Sencha

Pistachio

Prices for the mochi ice cream range from S$7 to S$7.50.

Strawberry Ice Cream Parfait (S$17.50)

With prices starting from S$13.50, this indulgent dessert comprised layers of ice cream, mochi, azuki beans, granola and jelly.

The parfaits also come in two other flavours: matcha and hojicha.

Strawberry and Orange Fruits Mochi (from S$5.50)

These handmade daifuku fruit mochis offered a tangy, refreshing twist to our meal.

Shine muscat and kiwi alternatives are available as well.

Prices for these fruit mochis range from S$5.50 to S$8.80.

Usagi Strawberry Waffle with Matcha Ice Cream (S$12.90)

Exclusive to Cafe Usagi's Suntec City outlet, this dessert is typically served with a rabbit-shaped madeleine atop a plain waffle, alongside one strawberry fruit mochi and a scoop of matcha ice cream to pair.

This dish is a collaboration with Korean fruit distributor Timo & Farmers, and available for a limited time only.

Iced Ceremonial Uji Matcha Latte (S$7.80) and Iced Strawberry Latte (S$7.80)

The matcha latte can also be served hot for S$7.30.

Like the Usagi Strawberry Waffle, the Iced Strawberry Latte is also exclusive to the Suntec City outlet.

Celebrating Easter with Cafe Usagi

From Mar. 23 to 31, Cafe Usagi will be giving away a free scoop of vanilla ice cream, with any purchase of their flavoured mochi waffles.

This promotion will run at both their Suntec City and 111 Somerset outlets.

Cafe Usagi

Suntec City outlet

Address: Suntec City Tower 3, 8 Temasek Boulevard, #02-615A, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

111 Somerset outlet

Address: 111 Somerset Road, #01-42, Singapore 238164

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 9am to 8pm

Top photos by Livia Soh.