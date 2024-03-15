Back

18 bus services affected by road closures on Mar. 16 & 17, including CBD & Nicoll Highway stops

This is due to road closures for Car-Free Sunday and two other events.

Daniel Seow | March 15, 2024, 11:48 AM

Heading into town over the weekend?

Do take note that eighteen bus services will be affected by road closures due to three separate events in Singapore on Mar. 16 and 17.

As Car-Free Sunday returns to Singapore on Mar. 17, services 10, 57, 100, 130, 131, 133, 186, 195, 196, 400, 961, 961M and 970 will skip designated bus stops in the Civic District and parts of the Central Business District area.

These will be in effect from the start of bus operations on Mar. 16 (Saturday) until 11:59pm on Mar. 17.

Bus services along Nicoll Highway will also be affected by road closures for the MetaSprint Series Duathlon 2024 on Mar. 17.

As such, services 10, 14, 16, 70M and 196 will skip bus stops at the National Stadium and Nicoll Highway MRT station from the start of bus operations on Mar. 17 to 9:30am.

For Westies, services 52 and 105 will be diverted from a section of Jurong East Central Road that will be temporarily closed for the construction of the upcoming Jurong Region Line.

On Mar. 16, they will skip the bus stop at Jurong East Central Block 207 from 12:30am to the end of bus operations.

Commuters can check out the SBS Transit and SMRT websites for more information on the road closures.

