SMRT bus collides with lamp post in front of Blk 403 Bedok North Ave 3

SMRT is currently investigating the incident.

Winnie Li | March 18, 2024, 11:55 AM

WhatsappAn SMRT bus was found to have collided with a lamp post in front of Block 403 Bedok North Ave 3 on the afternoon of Mar. 17, 2024.

The scene was captured by an onlooker who subsequently shared it on the Facebook page, "Professional PHV Drivers Singapore: Grab, Gojek, Tada n Ryde".

According to the photo, the lamp post could be seen dangling diagonally to the road as a result of the collision.

The bus captain can be seen sitting on the parapet of the pedestrian walkway next to the parked bus.

At least two police officers were also present at the scene conducting investigations.

SMRT investigating the incident

In response to Mothership's queries, Deputy Managing Director of SMRT Buses, Vincent Gay, confirmed that the incident had taken place on Sunday at around 1:30pm.

Gay said that bus service 67 was turning into the bus stop at the aforementioned HDB block when it "collided into a lamp post".

There were "no reported injuries" amongst the commuters onboard the bus.

"The safety of our commuters is our top priority. Our bus captain facilitated the safe transfer of all 10 commuters onto another bus to continue their journeys," added Gay.

SMRT is currently investigating the incident, the statement read.

Top image via Mohd Deen/Facebook

