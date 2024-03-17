Driver, 32, arrested for accident with 2 PMAs in Bukit Panjang, woman, 68, sent to hospital unconscious

Two personal mobility aid (PMA) riders were hit by a car while crossing the road in Bukit Panjang, with one of them, a 68-year-old woman, being sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

A 32-year-old driver was arrested for negligent driving, and the case is under investigation, reported Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min).

Accident involving car and two PMAs

Since the accident on Mar. 16 at around 4:15pm, photos have been circulating online, including on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The photos show a black car stopped across the road from Zhenghua Community Club along Bukit Panjang Ring Road, just after the Segar Road junction.

A red PMA can be seen on the rightmost lane of the road.

Another PMA can be seen toppled over and wedged under the car, with items scattered on the road.

Other photos showed emergency responders attending to a casualty.

According to Shin Min, the police confirmed that the car accident involved a car and two PMAs.

A 68-year-old woman was conveyed to a hospital in an unconscious state.

According to Shin Min, blood stains could still be seen on the road in the morning on Mar. 17.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership it was alerted to the accident at around 4:15pm on Mar. 16.

SCDF said it conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and assessed another person for minor injuries.

Shin Min reported the other person to be a 74-year-old man.

The second person declined to be conveyed to the hospital, said SCDF.

