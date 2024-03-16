British man at Changi Airport calls S'pore's language 'Singapori'

Do you speak "Singapori"?

A British man on a six-hour stopover in Singapore's Changi Airport said the language here is "Singapori, or whatever".

Welcome to Singapore, where we speak Singapori

The British man, who goes by Archie on his TikTok page was likely travelling from Perth, Australia to Bangkok, Thailand when he transited through Singapore.

With six hours to spare, Archie took the opportunity to explore Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 1, documenting his journey in a TikTok video.

Archie visited the cactus garden and said: "It's just a smoking area but there's a few cool little cactuses and stuff".

He added that the cactus garden was a good place to go outside, get some fresh air and look at the plants, even though "it's just a smoking area".

However, there was one teeny tiny stumbling block at the cactus garden, according to Archie.

He said he attempted to read the signages introducing the various cacti, but could not do so as they were written in "Singapori, or whatever the language is over here".

Since it was nightfall when Archie visited the cactus garden, he remarked that he reckoned the garden would be better in the daytime. And maybe then he would be able to read the signages better.

Despite this, Archie continued his exploration of Changi Airport Terminal 1, marvelling at the "weird waterfall fish features".

He said: "Where else do you see fish in an airport, mate?"

Top image from @uncomfy/TikTok