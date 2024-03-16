Back

British man at Changi Airport calls S'pore's language 'Singapori'

BRB, adding "Singapori" to the list of languages I speak in my resume.

Fiona Tan | March 16, 2024, 12:45 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Do you speak "Singapori"?

A British man on a six-hour stopover in Singapore's Changi Airport said the language here is "Singapori, or whatever".

Welcome to Singapore, where we speak Singapori

The British man, who goes by Archie on his TikTok page was likely travelling from Perth, Australia to Bangkok, Thailand when he transited through Singapore.

With six hours to spare, Archie took the opportunity to explore Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 1, documenting his journey in a TikTok video.

Archie visited the cactus garden and said: "It's just a smoking area but there's a few cool little cactuses and stuff".

He added that the cactus garden was a good place to go outside, get some fresh air and look at the plants, even though "it's just a smoking area".

However, there was one teeny tiny stumbling block at the cactus garden, according to Archie.

He said he attempted to read the signages introducing the various cacti, but could not do so as they were written in "Singapori, or whatever the language is over here".

Since it was nightfall when Archie visited the cactus garden, he remarked that he reckoned the garden would be better in the daytime. And maybe then he would be able to read the signages better.

Despite this, Archie continued his exploration of Changi Airport Terminal 1, marvelling at the "weird waterfall fish features".

He said: "Where else do you see fish in an airport, mate?"

@uncomfy I did think cactus garden would be better 🌵#singapore #airport #fyp ♬ original sound - uncomfy

Top image from @uncomfy/TikTok

Hougang cafe serves cookie croissants from S$7.80

Crookies are a cross between croissants and cookies.

March 16, 2024, 12:39 PM

New amenity kit & dining options served on porcelain silverware on SIA premium economy class

From Mar. 31, 2024.

March 16, 2024, 12:10 PM

Man, 38, allegedly splashed green paint on Bedok North HDB, arrested for loanshark harassment within 4 hours

The man was charged in court on Mar. 15.

March 16, 2024, 11:20 AM

This eastie tried to maximise her ‘wins’ in the west by completing missions at S’pore’s largest outlet mall

Worth travelling across the island for this.

March 16, 2024, 11:15 AM

Wife of S'pore actor Aliff Aziz files for divorce after his arrest in M'sia for alleged 'close proximity' with another woman

Second divorce.

March 16, 2024, 11:10 AM

S$500,000 working capital loan & govt co-funded salary increase part of Budget 2024 to help SMEs in S'pore

Understand and utilise Budget 2024 to your advantage.

March 16, 2024, 10:51 AM

S’porean, 20, grew up in vulnerable & 'chaotic' environment, now wants to help others like him

He's giving back to the community that helped him become the person he is today.

March 16, 2024, 09:40 AM

Indonesian rangers on the hunt for Sumatran tigers that attacked & killed villagers

The tigers have yet to be found.

March 16, 2024, 09:26 AM

ICA is a millennial & Gen Z-approved workplace. Here’s why.

Don’t judge a book by its cover.

March 16, 2024, 09:08 AM

S'pore-Johor bus driver, 45, jailed 3 weeks for running over legs of woman, 74, at Woodlands Checkpoint

After his release, he will also be banned from driving in Singapore for two years.

March 15, 2024, 09:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.