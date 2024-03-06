Bitcoin hits new all-time high of S$93,095, beating previous Nov. 2021 high of S$92,641

Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high of US$69,324 (S$93,095) on March 5, 2024 for a brief moment, surpassing the Nov. 10, 2021 high of US$68,990 (S$92,641).

It gained 5 per cent in the previous 24 hours to reach the new milestone at about 10:45pm Singapore time on Tuesday.

However, the price of the world's first cryptocurrency fell 5.6 per cent in the next two hours after reaching the new high to find support at US$65,431 (S$87,870).

It continued to fall further after that to US$64,336 (S$86,393).

Bitcoin rallied over 21 per cent during the past week to shatter the previous all-time high price.

Market cap hit new record before new all-time high price reached

However, the new all-time high price is not the only milestone.

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation set a new record by March 4, reaching US$1.32 trillion (S$1.77 trillion), surpassing its previous peak in November 2021 of approximately US$1.3 trillion.

This new all-time high market cap was achieved when bitcoin hit US$67,000 (S$89,974).

The November 2021 bitcoin market cap was achieved when the price hit about US$68,990 (S$92,641).

This calculation comes from the current circulation of 19,644,550 bitcoins, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

The increase in market cap even with a lower price is possible owing to the ongoing mining and addition of new coins.

Market capitalisation in cryptocurrency is determined by multiplying the total circulating supply by the current price of a single unit.

Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin’s total market capitalisation has witnessed an increase of more than 135 per cent.

The lowest market cap bitcoin has had was around US$297.3 billion (S$399.2 billion) in November 2022.

The halving event in April 2024 and slower increase in supply of bitcoin was reported in a previous article.

MicroStrategy buying more bitcoin

Faith in the digital currency is strong, despite its volatility.

Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy is raising US$600 million to buy more bitcoins, it was announced on March 5.

The company, helmed by former CEO and now executive chairman Michael Saylor, has been accumulating bitcoin on its balance sheet since mid-2020.

At last check, MicroStrategy held 193,000 tokens worth more than US$13 billion (S$17.5 billion) at the price of US$67,500 (S$90,635).

Investors who want exposure to bitcoin without buying the digital asset themselves have relied on purchasing MicroStrategy stock, which is considered a bitcoin proxy.

Top photo via Unsplash