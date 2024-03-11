Back

Bitcoin hits new record all-time high above S$95,000

To the moon.

Belmont Lay | March 11, 2024, 04:31 PM

Bitcoin blasted past US$71,438 (S$95,010) for the first time ever during the Asian trading hours at about 4pm Singapore time on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The world's first and leading cryptocurrency has been steadily rising the past few weeks, despite some volatility.

The token crossed US$70,000 for the first time ever a week before this new high.

Bitcoin already hit a new record high on Monday when it crossed above US$70,400, as the surge in the biggest cryptocurrency showed no signs of slowing down.

The cryptocurrency has been boosted by a flood of cash into new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, as well as hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.

The last crypto bull run hit its apex on Nov. 10, 2021 when bitcoin reached a high of US$68,990 (S$92,641).

In other words, a diamond hands bitcoin buyer who bought the token at its peak and held it till this latest bull run would still see an unrealised profit of about 2.5 per cent.

Bitcoin famously crashed to US$15,599 (S$20,966) in November 2022, wiping out many retail traders who bought into the frenzy a year earlier.

However, those who bought in at the November 2022 trough would have seen more than 350 per cent gains now.

Bitcoin halving event in April 2024

The other major factor at play is the upcoming bitcoin “halving” event, which takes place roughly every four years, or specifically after 210,000 blocks have been “mined”.

Halving refers to the built-in feature of bitcoin that automatically reduces the rate of new coins entering circulation.

Bitcoin miners will see their bitcoin-denominated reward cut in half when a threshold is reached.

The reward is incentive for running programmes used to solve complex math problems that are intrinsic to using the token.

In other words, when a miner mines bitcoin, they’ll receive less bitcoin than they did before when a halving kicks in.

In theory, a halving event pushes the price of bitcoin higher because it creates more scarcity of a finite currency.

Scarcity is one of the key features of bitcoin when it was created and as hashed out in its white paper.

But there’s no hard rule that a price increase would take place again as bitcoin is also sensitive to regulation.

Top photo via Unsplash

