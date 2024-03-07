Basic is out. Here are 5 distinct looks for S’poreans to try out with these glasses & sunglasses.

Let’s be honest. Singaporeans are not known to be the most adventurous in terms of our personal style.

This lack of adventure applies to our choices in both clothes and accessories.

When it comes to the type of eyewear we wear then, it’s no surprise that we tend to stick to “safer” styles that are tried and tested.

If you’re a Singaporean who’s tired of blindly (pun intended) following the crowd and want to embrace a more unique eyewear style in 2024, we’ve got you covered.

Here are five distinct looks you can try out and experiment with glasses and sunglasses from Better Vision.

1) Edgy Chic

“Edgy Chic” is the look for gurlies who love their crop tops, claw clips and puffer bags - but with an edgy twist.

Pair these electric blue sunnies from Furla with your outfit to amp up its chic factor, instantly transforming your look from “daytime brunch” to “girls’ night out”.

What Hui Si, the model for this look, liked most about this pair of sunglasses is the pop of colour it adds to her outfit, which instantly edges up the look for her.

“The distinct shape of the shades also complements my round and angular face shape and adds structure to it,” she adds.

2) Coastal Grandma

The “Coastal Grandma” look is for the 20 to 30-something-year-old Singaporean who has the soul and personality of a 90-year-old grandma.

If you love reading a good book and sippin’ a cuppa’ tea by the beach, these gold-rimmed glasses with floral detailing from Kate Spade are for you.

Our model for this look, Ilyda, likes that the gold frame of the glasses is elegant and classy, yet doesn’t look too hipster.

After all, she’s approaching her late 20s and doesn’t want to look like a teenager.

Additionally, she likes that the shape of this eyewear complements her face shape.

“I have a long face, so a lot of eyewear designs don’t suit me - they often look heavy and harsh and make my face look even longer,” Ilyda explains.

Given that Ilyda likes to wear knit-wear and vintage clothing in muted colours, this pair of glasses fit perfectly with her wannabe ah-ma persona.

3) Z-illennial Thrift

Are you too young to be a millennial, but too old to be Gen-z?

You might identify as a Z-illennial, aka someone who is likely in his or her mid-20s.

“Zillennial Thrift” is a look that combines the best qualities of being a millennial and Gen Z, with a thrifted charm.

Ever since watching the old TVB drama “Triumph in the Skies” and seeing the pilots in the show, our model for this look, Isaac, has loved aviators.

Isaac particularly likes how these aviators from Ray-Ban make him look more mature with its thin gold frame and tinted ombre effect, complementing both his chain necklaces and thrifted outfit.

Paired with his long hair, the sunglasses are a great touch to his overall look.

“I can place it on top of my head and instantly look like I’m in vacation mode,” Isaac enthuses.

Additionally, the slightly rounded eyewear suits Isaac’s face shape better than something pointy because of how comfortably the upper frame rests just below his eyebrows.

4) Golf Bro

The “Golf Bro” look is for the Singaporean who enjoys outdoor activities and sports, or more particularly, golfing.

Often seen in golf-related attire from brands like Lacoste and Under Armour, the “Golf Bro” look is best paired with these sunglasses from Oakley.

Made with Oakley lens technology, these sunglasses have been designed to enhance colour and contrast so that the wearer can see more detail.

“I like wearing cool colours most of the time and the purple tint of the shades is a great complement to that,” our model for this look, Matthias said.

“Plus, they don't look crooked on my face, which can happen if the shades are too small.”

5) Golden Son-in-Law

If you are a certified “aunty killer” who knows how to charm your way into the good books of any aunty or uncle, “Golden Son-in-Law” is the look for you.

Fashioned after the aesthetic sense of the “ideal boyfriend” to bring home to your parents, the “Golden Son-in-Law” attire is best matched with a pair of Silhouettes.

Apart from being crafted with premium Titanium using the highest level of precision, these Silhouette glasses have won numerous international design awards as well.

They are also durable, corrosion resistant and kind to the skin, adding on to the eyewear’s already long list of benefits.

Our model for this look, Garey, explains his choice of eyewear:

“I love these glasses because they’re lightweight, flexible, and so comfortable that they almost make me feel like I’m not wearing anything. They also don’t have a frame, which is perfect for impressing my girlfriend’s parents because they make me look studious and upstanding.”

Good boi vibes +100, indeed.

Branded eyewear at accessible prices

If you’d like to zhng your everyday look with any of the glasses and sunglasses featured above, why not head over to Better Vision to check out their full range of branded eyewear.

Founded in 1951, Better Vision is an optical company that prides itself on retailing a wide range of branded eyewear at accessible prices that are suitable for adults and children of all genders.

Apart from being long-lasting and of a higher quality, the price range of Better Vision’s branded eyewear is about the same as non-branded eyewear from other retailers at around S$200 to S$300 for a complete pair.

Currently, Better Vision is having a promotion at all seven of their retail outlets where customers can buy two pairs of eyewear for the price of one.

Eyewear prices start from S$98 for kids and S$148 for adults.

All you have to do is buy any pair of spectacles or sunglasses to get a pair of free Okkio Spectacles or Magshades (spectacles with magnetic clip on sunglasses), with lenses included (worth up to S$248).

Better Vision’s eyewear and sunglasses all come with a one-year warranty and if you are a new customer, you can quote MOTHERSHIP in-store to get an extra S$10 off your first purchase.

Besides this, Better Vision will be having a roadshow at Causeway Point Atrium from Mar. 4 to 10, 2024.

Eyewear frames and lens from these selected brands will be retailing at S$198 nett*:

Ray-Ban

Oakley

Coach

Emporio Armani

Braun Buffel

Okkio

Okkio Kids

Click here to find out more.

Store Locations

Causeway Point (#02-17) Northpoint City (#B1-34) Novena Square (#02-39/40) Tampines Mall (#02-30) VivoCity (#B2-04) Waterway Point (#B1-02) Westgate (#B1-32)

