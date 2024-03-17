Dim sum shop in Bedok closing in Mar. 2024 after over 40 years, as owner has no successors

Bee Kee Hong Kong Thiam Sim, a dim sum shop located at Block 632 Bedok Reservoir Road, will be closing down by the end of March 2024.

The owner of the shop, surnamed Ye (transliteration from Mandarin), decided to close down the business when he started to feel pain in both his hands and feet two years ago, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Additionally, the 66-year-old also didn't have a successor in sight as none of his four children had intentions to take over.

Ye has yet to set an exact closure date.

He said:

"I wanted to close the shop after finishing up all the ingredients. However, as we started notifying our customers about our impending closure recently, many of them ended up becoming aware of it after hearing the news from others."

The dim sum items at the shop are priced between S$0.70 and S$1.80, according to a patron who reviewed the shop on Google.

Specifically, a piece of siew mai, which the customer described to be "the best" she had ever had in her life, costs S$0.70.

Decades of history

Ye started practising the trade more than 50 years ago by working as an apprentice at a dim sum shop in Chinatown.

In the 1970s, he began helping out at Bee Kee Hong Kong Thiam Sim, which was owned by his wife's aunt at the time.

When his wife's aunt decided to change her trade, she leased out the shop to Ye and three other employees.

Two of the employees left around 10 years ago, and the third employee passed away five years ago. The shop was left mainly to Ye and his wife's care.

Every day, the elderly couple arrive at the shop as early as 4am and only return home at around 9am, after leaving the shop to their employees, who are also around Ye's age.

Ye afflicted by pain in hand and feet

This backbreaking work eventually became too much for the 66-year-old to handle.

Two years ago, Ye started to feel a physical decline, pain in his hands and feet, as well as occasional numbness in his hands.

Upon learning about his condition, Ye's four children asked their parents to retire.

While Ye plans on handing the shop over to a family member who sells vegetarian food, he didn't rule out the possibility of passing on his trade completely:

"If someone is willing to learn, I don't mind teaching them."

Top images via Google Maps & Shin Min Daily News