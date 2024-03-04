Irish actor Barry Keoghan spotted at Taylor Swift day 2 concert in S'pore

Irish actor Barry Keoghan made an appearance on the second day of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" in Singapore.

Photos of the "Saltburn" and "Eternals" actor were posted on several social media platforms.

Some lucky fans managed to grab a picture with Keoghan.

so... i met barry keoghan and gave him a bracelet at the eras tour !!!! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/jnQpmmyzTU — nuhaa (@nuhaaimanii) March 3, 2024

BARRY KEOGHAN VIP TENT !!! #SingaporeTheErasTour NIGHT TWO !!! pic.twitter.com/JNF44fcgHv — tipenwijaya THE ERAS TOUR SG/LA/TOKYO/LDN (@tipenwijaya) March 3, 2024

Reacting to "Nonsense"

According to social media posts, Keoghan was seated at the VIP tent at "The Eras Tour".

A video of the 31-year-old watching American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter open for Swift has since gone viral after it was posted on TikTok.

In the video, Keoghan was smiling as he watched Carpenter perform the outro to her song "Nonsense", the lyrics of which she improvises depending on the location of her performance.

Keoghan's appearance at the concert is the latest in a string of public appearances, following rumours about a potential romance between the actor and Carpenter.

Top image via @tipenwijaya/ X and @nuhaaimanii/X.