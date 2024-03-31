S'pore bakery sells taugeh cake for S$118

Vegetable lovers rejoice, while vegetable haters despair and plot a revolution.

A bakery in Singapore, Baker's Brew Studio, has launched a series of cakes with vegetable toppings on Mar. 26 set to tickle tastebuds and divide public opinion.

The cakes are part of the bakery's "Veggie Cake" collection in time for April Fools' Day.

What's available

The cake itself is customisable, available in flavours, such as chocolate, vanilla, yuzu, ondeh-ondeh and more.

Customers can choose from various vegetable toppings, such as taugeh (beansprouts), peas, carrots, mushrooms and asparagus.

The cakes come in two sizes, six-inch or eight-inch diameters, with prices ranging from S$118 to S$148 and can be ordered via the Baker's Brew website.

Intrigued

The announcement garnered mixed reactions from commenters.

One said the bean sprouts cake is a "huge disrespect" for those who typically separate the taugeh in their dishes.

Another user praised the bakery for its "humour".

Top photos by Baker's Brew Studio/Facebook