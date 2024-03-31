Back

S'pore bakery sells taugeh cake for S$118

It is part of the April Fools' Day cake series by Baker's Brew Studio.

Seri Mazliana | March 31, 2024, 03:28 PM

Vegetable lovers rejoice, while vegetable haters despair and plot a revolution.

A bakery in Singapore, Baker's Brew Studio, has launched a series of cakes with vegetable toppings on Mar. 26 set to tickle tastebuds and divide public opinion.

The cakes are part of the bakery's "Veggie Cake" collection in time for April Fools' Day.

What's available

The cake itself is customisable, available in flavours, such as chocolate, vanilla, yuzu, ondeh-ondeh and more.

Photo by Baker's Brew Studio.

Customers can choose from various vegetable toppings, such as taugeh (beansprouts), peas, carrots, mushrooms and asparagus.

Photo by Baker's Brew Studio.

The cakes come in two sizes, six-inch or eight-inch diameters, with prices ranging from S$118 to S$148 and can be ordered via the Baker's Brew website.

Intrigued

The announcement garnered mixed reactions from commenters.

One said the bean sprouts cake is a "huge disrespect" for those who typically separate the taugeh in their dishes.

Screenshot via Baker's Brew Studio/Facebook.

Another user praised the bakery for its "humour".

Screenshot via Baker's Brew Studio/Facebook.

Top photos by Baker's Brew Studio/Facebook

