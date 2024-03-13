As S’pore develops, are workers of different demographics getting enough support?

The prospect of working until retirement can be a little scary to some.

For young graduates, your first entry into society as a new member of the workforce may feel uncertain and unfamiliar.

You try your best to adapt to a new normal - clocking in and out from nine to five, sitting behind a desk and typing out work assignments, collaborating with colleagues, and meeting clients.

But just when you think you’re getting a handle on workplace dynamics and your responsibilities, you find yourself entering a different phase of life.

Whether settling down with your partner, having kids, or taking care of your elderly parents – each phase of life brings a new set of challenges.

And you find yourself repeating this exhausting cycle of having to adapt to various “new normals” until retirement.

But what if it doesn’t have to be that difficult?

Committing to understanding and supporting workers of all collars and ages, NTUC launched the #EveryWorkerMatters Conversations (#EWMC) in August 2022.

To date, NTUC has reached out to more than 42,000 individuals through a series of engagement sessions to champion workers’ interests and protect wages, welfare, and work prospects alike.

While every worker matters, their needs, aspirations and concerns differ quite a bit.

Here’s a breakdown of the concerns across different groups:

For the youths: Sense of purpose

Surveying 10,568 youths, the survey found that more youths between the ages of 17 to 25 crave a deeper sense of purpose in their work, instead of settling for any job as soon as possible.

A significant number of youths also consider career mentorship to be important, with 60 per cent of respondents believing that mentorship should begin as early as leading up to graduation, to less than three years in the workforce.

Sector-based mentorship support

Aiming to bridge the gaps in access to mentorship for young people, NTUC established the Youth Career Network in 2017.

The network currently comprises 400 volunteer career guides to assist younger workers in navigating and planning their careers.

NTUC will also be developing the MentorSHIP Hub - a platform for career mentorships for youths, with a focus on sector-based mentors and other complementary career support services.

Stronger workplace support

Besides this, NTUC is also looking to expand its offerings to encourage more work support at the workplace.

In 2021, NTUC launched a Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ)-certified course to train individuals to be mental health peer supporters at their workplace.

There are 1,026 trained peer supporters at the moment, with NTUC aiming to train up to 2,500 peer supporters by 2025.

These individuals are trained to look out for stress indicators and support those in need.

Working with companies to establish structured peer-to-peer mental well-being support, they encourage a culture that de-stigmatises mental health issues.

For mid-career workers: Increased anxiety over job security

Looking beyond the younger workers, NTUC’s #EWMC surveys revealed that mid-career workers from their 30s to early 50s experienced relatively higher levels of anxiety compared to younger and older age groups.

Rapid advancement of technology has fastened the pace of skills obsolescence, leading to increasing concerns among mid-career workers regarding the relevance of their skill sets and job security.

These workers were also likely to face heavier responsibilities outside of work and encountered difficulties in starting over in new fields of employment.

Creating an ecosystem which allows the acquirement of new skills

It is important to create an ecosystem that allows mid-career workers to begin acquiring new skills at an earlier stage and encourages the development of deep skills.

A similar sentiment was shared amongst mid-career workers who have a strong awareness of the critical role that upskilling plays in their continued professional development.

Be it navigating career advancement or contemplating career switches, NTUC strives to make resources available and accessible for workers to take ownership of their reskilling journey as early as possible.

Given Singapore’s gradual green transition, NTUC is working closely with employers and the government to assess the evolving job landscape, identify emerging green skills, and curate programmes to address any potential skill gaps.

In so doing, NTUC is also working to safeguard the rights of workers by developing just transition policies and negotiating fair severance packages for workers whose jobs are impacted by Singapore’s shift into a green economy.

For the older workers: Concern over re-employment and retirement

What about the older workers?

#EWMC surveys showed that older workers aged 55 and above were concerned about re-employment, age-inclusive training, and retirement adequacy.

More than half of the older workers surveyed also want to work beyond the statutory retirement age and be re-employed in their current jobs.

However, as they age, older workers are increasingly concerned about being able to compete with their younger counterparts.

Multi-pronged approach

To tackle this issue, NTUC maintained that fair employment and training opportunities should be given to older workers.

Through a multi-pronged approach comprising inclusive training practices, job redesign and devoting more resources to curate and match seniors with micro-jobs, NTUC works toward enabling them to remain in the workforce longer.

NTU is also working to ensure that workers can achieve basic retirement adequacy.

NTUC held a policy workshop to address this issue, with workshop participants concocting three strategies to strengthen and expand their CPF savings.

No workers should be left behind in Singapore’s progress

Singapore’s workforce is not only made up of young people, mid-career individuals, or older employees.

No workers should be left behind in Singapore’s progress, including caregiver workers and vulnerable workers.

Balancing work and caregiving responsibilities

As Singapore ages rapidly, more family members are given the task of caregiving responsibilities.

The task of balancing work and caregiving responsibilities, however, might be daunting.

The impacts of caregiving at work include taking more time off from work, a decrease in performance and welfare, and limitation in job prospects.

Having identified these problems, NTUC is seeking for more support to be given to caregiving workers.

This includes pushing for more flexible work arrangements and paid caregiving leave, as well as employee support schemes for elderly family members.

As more workers take on the roles of caregivers, they will need to be assured that they have the support to manage work and caregiving.

Through #EWMC, NTUC hopes to kickstart the conversation of increasing the support for caregiver employees.

Progress accessible to all

As Singapore advances, how do we ensure that no workers are left behind and that progress is accessible to all?

#EWMC looks into the needs of lower-wage workers and self-employed workers due to their unique vulnerabilities in the labour market.

As of 2022, 416,100 lower-wage workers were earning S$2,492 or less, the 20th percentile income level for full-timers in Singapore.

Meanwhile, a significant number of self-employed persons, which make up about 13.3 per cent of employed residents, are earning less than low-wage workers a month.

To protect the interest of this group, NTUC is working together with its partners to push for these individuals to achieve higher wage growth and better work prospects, while also encouraging society to place greater value on hands-on skills to offer sustainable career pathways for them.

NTUC has strengthened the protection of platform workers, who form a particularly vulnerable group, through its advocacy at the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers.

Through this advocacy, NTUC ensured that this group of workers is given adequate protection in case of work injury, an improvement in housing and retirement adequacy, and enhanced their representation.

NTUC in 2018 also joined hands with employers and the government to introduce the Tripartite Standard on Unpaid Leave for Unexpected Care Needs to encourage employers to voluntarily offer up to two weeks of unpaid leave per year for caregivers to take care of their immediate family members during or after hospitalisation.

Better for all

It is important to acknowledge that work is far more than a source of livelihood - in most, if not all cases, lifestyle and work are also closely intertwined.

Through #EWMC, NTUC is striving to achieve a better and more meaningful life where workers of all collars, ages, and nationalities can work, live, and play together in Singapore.

