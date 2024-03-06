Acres screening 'SLAY', a film about the use of animal products in the fashion industry on Mar. 9 in Kallang

Animal welfare charity Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) is hosting a film screening about animal products in fashion to commemorate World Wildlife Day on Mar. 3.

SLAY film screening

In the past decade, around two million wild-caught monitor lizard skins were legally imported into Singapore for use in fashion products like bags.

And over one billion animals are killed for leather each year.

SLAY is a documentary that goes behind the scenes of the fashion industry to investigate the use of animal products such as fur, leather and wool.

From the producers of "Cowspiracy", the film is directed and written by French filmmaker Rebecca Capelli.

Not only does it expose the unethical practices in the industry, it also provides practical solutions.

By uncovering practices of greenwashing and the impact of the skin trade on animals, people and planet, the film asks viewers to consider: Is it acceptable to kill animals for fashion?

Freebies

Each attendee will get to enjoy complimentary snacks — a pack of 100g sea salt pea snack by Serious Puffs.

After the documentary, get ready to put on your thinking cap as Co-CEO of Acres, Anbarasi Boopal, will be hosting a quiz.

10 lucky participants will stand a chance to win a Swapaholic Swap plan worth S$13.50 each.

Swapaholic is a shared community closet located in The Centrepoint in Orchard, where members can swap in their underused fashion items and swap out items at the store.

Mothership on Earth will also be giving away five pairs of tickets to the film screening.

Tickets go towards donations

The screening is ticketed. Tickets cost S$15 each, while a bundle of four tickets is going for S$50.

Your ticket price donation will go toward supporting Acres' work under the Acres Festive Season Campaign.

It is also eligible for 250 per cent tax deduction.

Your donation will also be matched 1-to-1, under the Toteboard’s Enhanced Fund-Raising (EFR) Programme.

Get your tickets here.

SLAY

Date: Mar. 9, Saturday

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Venue: Matchbox By Mothership, 30A Kallang Place, #05-05, Singapore 339213

Top images via Acres/Facebook.