50% off all Four Star items at Eunos Outlet for pre-renovation clearance sale from Mar. 27-31

Furniture store Four Star is having a whopping 50 per cent sale for all products in their biggest outlet from Mar. 27 to 31, 2024.

Yes, you read that right, all their items are going at half their original price.

This clearance sale couldn’t have come at a better time for me, seeing as I have recently been thinking of doing a house makeover.

But even if you’re not thinking of refurbishing your entire house, it wouldn’t hurt to take this chance to replace some furniture at a greatly discounted price.

Premium Label Mattress

First up on the list of things I potentially need is a bed.

If you’re a corporate girl (or boy) like me, you will understand that sitting at a desk in the office all day can strain your body.

Four Star has a wide selection of mattresses for us to give our poor backs a rest and give us that good relaxing sleep.

Prices after the discount start from S$199 for the single size, S$299 for super single, S$399 for queen, and S$499 for the king size.

Detense ArcticSilk (cooling & anti-static mattress)

I don’t have to explain how hot Singapore is, so if keeping cool is a priority, you will probably appreciate Four Star’s Detense ArcticSilk Advanze Aire Flex mattress.

It promises a night of cooling sleep with Japanese technology that increases airflow and regulates the overall mattress temperature.

It also uses silk-feel eco fibres that increase the mattress’s ability to stay cool and disperse heat quickly.

What’s more, this mattress can help reduce stress.

Its anti-static feature discharges static electricity from our bodies, reducing stress and muscle tension.

Chiro+ (back support mattress)

The Chiro+ series is designed to give orthopaedic posture support with its high firmness and durability.

The series was developed to target sleep problems that come from uncomfortable sleeping surfaces and mattress pressure distribution.

Also, this series will allow you to go green as the mattresses use eco-efficient performance fibre made from plant-based ingredients.

Ergonomic Smart Technology Bed

Four Star is also introducing a new bed in their line-up, the Ergonomic Smart Technology Bed.

This bed is specially crafted to support your body's natural contours, promoting healthy alignment and reducing pressure points for a better night's sleep.

Another attractive point is its smart features that you can easily customise using an all-in-one app on your smartphone or tablet.

There is also a massage mode, which has different intensities that you can control.

Match the bed with Four Star’s memory foam mattress, and adjust the bed to your most comfortable posture to sleep, read, or watch your favourite shows.

Bedframes

I share a room with my sister and we have always been fighting like over space.

So, Four Star’s options for bedframes with storage space are right up my alley.

Storage Bed & Pull Out Bed

The storage bed frames are equipped with a German hydraulic lift system that allows users to lift the bed with ease to store their belongings.

This system comes with a 10-year warranty.

Here are the types of storage beds:

• Lift up Bed

• Storage bed with drawers

• Storage bed with side cabinets

• Pull out bed

Customers can also choose between synthetic leather or fabric for the bed frame and combine different functions and colours according to their preferences.

Furniture

As for furniture, Four Star has various options for sofas and dining tables.

Signature Sofa by Four Star

It goes without saying that a sofa is also another important item that helps us to relax and unwind at home.

You can customise and personalise your sofa to your preference with Four Star’s signature sofa collection.

Prices after the discount start from S$299 for a one-seater recliner, S$499 for a premium three-seater sofa, and S$999 for an electric recliner premium leather sofa.

Customised sliding doors wardrobe

I don’t know about you, but I have so many clothes that my wardrobe can barely fit all of them.

Luckily, Four Star has a sliding door wardrobe to fit everyone’s needs, as it can be customised to the exact size you need.

Prices start from S$499.

Sintered stone dining table

Four Star also has different dining tables for different aesthetics and needs.

Thanks to its sintered stone surface, this dining table can stay spotless for a long time with minimal effort.

It is also scratch and stain-resistant, and can withstand usual household heat sources like fresh-off-the-stove pots.

Wooden dining table

Meanwhile, Four Star’s wooden dining table boasts a medium density fibreboard (MDF) tabletop for easy cleaning of dust and spill as it has a smooth surface.

Selected models are extendable, which means you can make them bigger to accommodate more guests during special occasions like family gatherings.

Both sintered stone and wooden dining sets start from S$399 after the discount.

Giveaway and other perks

If you are not yet convinced about sprucing up your house with some new furniture, maybe the next piece of information might entice you.

During the sale period, there will also be a giveaway of gifts with purchases.

Peek the giveaway items below:

And the sale perks don't end there.

Four Star is absorbing GST on all purchases and giving customers perks like free taxi claims (including Grab and Gojek rides) and complimentary parking upon checkout.

Four Star’s Eunos Outlet

Address: Singapore Handicrafts Building, 72, Eunos Avenue 7 S409570

Operating Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily.

For enquiries, you can WhatsApp or Call Four Star at these numbers:

9234 4442 (For mattress and bed frames)

9068 1287 (For sofa and other furniture)

You can also visit their website here: www.fourstar.com.sg.

This sponsored article by Four Star made the writer want to do a room makeover ASAP.