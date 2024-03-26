Sim Lim Square shop owner, 36, charged for selling streaming devices with illegal access to Netflix, Disney shows

A 36-year-old man, Ge Xin, was charged in court on Mar. 26 for selling illegal streaming devices at his two shops in Sim Lim Square and providing illegal streaming services.

According to CNA, Ge was charged along with his two companies MT Gadget+ and Grandnew.

He faces 24 charges under the Copyright Act for selling illegal streaming devices or offering to install computer programs that would help customers access copyrighted shows illegally.

CNA said that Ge allegedly infringed the copyright of companies like Disney, Netflix, and the Football Association Premier League by selling devices that came with programmes that could access copyrighted shows.

Ge's companies also received 12 charges each for the corresponding offences.

This comes after officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted simultaneous raids at several retail shops in Sim Lim Square on Oct. 4, 2022, according to a statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Mar. 26.

During the October raids, officers seized over 2,500 sets of illegal streaming devices with an estimated street value of S$500,000.

400 of those were seized from Ge's two retail shops.

"The Police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and would like to remind the public that distribution and sales of illegal streaming devices, and providing service to access works communicated without authority are serious offences," said SPF.

If convicted, Ge could be jailed for up to five years and/or face a fine of up to S$100,000 for each charge.

For each charge, his companies could face a fine of up to S$200,000.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force