Police arrest boy, 15, who allegedly hit woman's butt with rod-like object in Sengkang

He was caught on camera.

Julia Yee | March 27, 2024, 11:44 AM

A 15-year-old boy who allegedly hit a 58-year-old woman on her left buttock with a rod-like object in Sengkang has been arrested.

He was riding a personal mobility device (PMD) with two to three other guys when he committed the offence.

The incident occurred around 5:30am on Mar. 22, 2024, near Block 400C Fernvale Lane, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Could be jailed up to 7 years

The police told sNOon Mar. 27, 2024 that they received a report on Mar. 22 at 12pm, from the victim, surnamed Chen.

Chen reported that she'd been attacked from behind by a stranger with an iron rod, causing her to suffer minor injuries. She also said that the attacker swore at her.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the alleged offender had attacked out of the blue with no provocation.

The teenager was identified via police cameras in the area and arrested on Mar. 25, reported Shin Min.

He was charged with intent to cause harm using a dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he will face up to seven years' imprisonment, a fine, caning, or both.

What happened

Chen said that she was on her way to work when she heard noises coming from behind her.

She said that when she turned around, she saw three to four youths riding on one PMD on the road.

She added that she tried to avoid them, but they followed her.

One of them hit her on the left buttock with a rod-like object, causing her to experience back and hip pain.

When she consulted a doctor later that day, Chen was prescribed painkillers.

She was told she might have injured her tailbone.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

