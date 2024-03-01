Commonwealth stall selling S$1 Chinese desserts closes as hawker, 83, retiring

Beloved Commonwealth hawker stall Xi Le Ting, known for its inflation-proof S$1 Chinese desserts, has closed after the 83-year-old stall owner's retirement.

News of the stall's closure was shared on the "My Community" Facebook group on Mar. 16.

"Goodbye Xi Le Ting! Queenstown's favourite tau suan and cheng tng stall has closed," the post read.

The post also wished the owner, referred to as Auntie Yang, a happy retirement.

Maintained S$1 price for more than 10 years

The stall, located at Commonwealth Crescent Market & Food Centre, had been operated by 83-year-old owner Yang Feng Ying (transliteration from Mandarin) for more than 50 years.

She also won plaudits for keeping the price of the desserts at S$1 for more than 15 years.

Previously, one bowl was priced at S$0.70 in the late 2000s.

Yang ran the stall on her own, saying that her children were busy with their own jobs.

The stall drew lines of customers and usually ran out of dessert after lunch.

Will be missed fondly

In the comments on the Facebook post, many commenters reminisced about enjoying desserts at Yang's stall in their childhood years.

"The best green bean soup and cheng tng from my childhood days," one wrote.

Top image from Google.