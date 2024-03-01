Back

Commonwealth stall selling S$1 Chinese desserts closes as hawker, 83, retiring

She had operated the stall for more than 50 years.

Daniel Seow | March 18, 2024, 04:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Beloved Commonwealth hawker stall Xi Le Ting, known for its inflation-proof S$1 Chinese desserts, has closed after the 83-year-old stall owner's retirement.

News of the stall's closure was shared on the "My Community" Facebook group on Mar. 16.

"Goodbye Xi Le Ting! Queenstown's favourite tau suan and cheng tng stall has closed," the post read.

The post also wished the owner, referred to as Auntie Yang, a happy retirement.

Maintained S$1 price for more than 10 years

The stall, located at Commonwealth Crescent Market & Food Centre, had been operated by 83-year-old owner Yang Feng Ying (transliteration from Mandarin) for more than 50 years.

She also won plaudits for keeping the price of the desserts at S$1 for more than 15 years.

Previously, one bowl was priced at S$0.70 in the late 2000s.

Yang ran the stall on her own, saying that her children were busy with their own jobs.

The stall drew lines of customers and usually ran out of dessert after lunch.

Will be missed fondly

In the comments on the Facebook post, many commenters reminisced about enjoying desserts at Yang's stall in their childhood years.

Screenshot of comment from My Community / Facebook.

Screenshot of comment from My Community / Facebook.

"The best green bean soup and cheng tng from my childhood days," one wrote.

Top image from Google. 

Putin retains reign over Russia, wins 5th Presidential term

Putin would have served 5 terms in the next 6 years and be 77 by then.

March 18, 2024, 07:09 PM

Sec 3 students from 2024 & 2025 batches invited to NDP NE shows after missing out due to Covid-19

Parents of current Secondary 3 students will receive an invite to apply between Mar. 20 and Mar. 21

March 18, 2024, 07:02 PM

3 children & 2 adults ride 1 PMA outside Anchorpoint mall

Some Facebook users have dubbed the PMA a "family car" without the price of a COE.

March 18, 2024, 06:59 PM

New eco-friendly powder shampoos are suitable for different hair types, from thinning hair to oily & sensitive scalps

Save the planet, one wash at a time.

March 18, 2024, 06:37 PM

MBS says tour groups shouldn't 'loiter' in The Shoppes, hotel lobby, or Sands Expo & Convention Centre

One of a set of new guidelines that took effect on Mar. 16, 2024.

March 18, 2024, 05:55 PM

Google M'sia apologises for displaying wrong exchange rate showing US$1 to RM4.98

US$1 to RM4.98, according to Google.

March 18, 2024, 05:03 PM

Ex-NTU scientist pleads guilty to soliciting sex with 12-year-olds, had 90 child abuse photos on phone

He was been fired by the university.

March 18, 2024, 04:46 PM

S'porean woman alleges M'sian KLIA customs officer did not stamp 8-year-old son's passport for return flight

Her own passport was stamped, but not her child's.

March 18, 2024, 04:36 PM

S'pore restaurants give free dessert or shots to diners 'celebrating' their divorce

A different kind of celebration.

March 18, 2024, 04:25 PM

Taiwan man covers legs with dry ice for 10 hours, both legs amputated for S$1.7 million insurance payout

Not cool.

March 18, 2024, 03:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.