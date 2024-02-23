Bobi stripped of world’s oldest dog title posthumously

Guinness World Records (GWR) concluded on Feb. 22, 2024, that it does not have evidence they need to support the claim that the oldest dog ever record holder, Bobi, is, in fact, the oldest dog ever.

The purebred Rafeiro do Alentejois passed away on Oct. 21, 2023, at the ripe supposed old age of 31 years and 163 days.

A good boy who earned his title on Feb. 1, 2023

Bobi first earned his title on Feb. 1, 2023, as he turned 30 years and 226 days old.

The average life expectancy is 12 to 14 years for his breed.

The previous record was held by Australian cattle dog Bluey, who died in 1939 aged 29 years and five months.

Bobi's title had broken a century-old GWR for oldest verified dog in history.

Doubts about Bobi's reported age began

It seemed it was too early to tell whether or not the oldest dog Bobi was truly the oldest dog.

The legitimacy of Bobi's age were raised by the veterinary community after the dog's death, as his reported age would be the equivalent to a human living to over 200 years old.

Doubts were also cast on the online images of Bobi in 1999, which had different coloured paws to the dog that passed away in Portugal on Oct. 21, 2023.

GWR announced it opened a review into Bobi's record soon after.

On Feb. 22, 2024, GWR said it had no conclusive evidence that can definitively prove Bobi’s date of birth.

It said the central evidence to verify Bobi's age was microchip data sourced from the Portuguese government database, the SIAC.

The microchip data was concluded to be lacking with no conclusive evidence which could definitively prove Bobi's date of birth, as it did not require proof of age for dogs born before 2008.

“Without any conclusive evidence available to us right now, we simply can’t retain Bobi as the record holder and honestly claim to maintain the high standards we set ourselves," said Mark McKinley, director of records at GWR.

Bobi’s owner was made aware of the review's findings.

Future record holder?

McKinley said, “It’s going to take a long time for microchip uptake around the world to catch up with pet ownership, especially of older pets."

Until then, McKinley said GWR will require documentary evidence for all years of a pet’s life.

They will also continue asking for vet and witness statements, as well as consider microchip data where available when considering a new record holder for the oldest dog.

Top image via Guinness World Records.