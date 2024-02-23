Back

Bus travellers caught in human jam at Woodlands Checkpoint after panic alarm caused lockdown

Clearance resumed at 9am.

Ruth Chai | February 23, 2024, 04:56 PM

Travellers who were entering Singapore by bus via the Woodlands Causeway on Feb. 22 morning were held up at immigration after the panic alarm was activated and the authorities locked down the bus hall .

At 8:30am, the commuter queue to enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint stretched from the second floor all the way down to the ground floor.

Those who entered Singapore in vehicles such as cars or motorcycles were unaffected by the lockdown.

Several commuters shared photos on social media of the situation, with a few saying that they had abandoned their travel plans due to the queue.

Photo via See Avis/Facebook

Photo via Anne Li Qing Mei/Facebook

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a traveller surnamed Lim said he was about to scan his passport at the kiosk when the alarm went off.

He added that several officers started looking for Myanmar nationals, and he saw four men and a woman being taken away for questioning.

Several Facebook users also mentioned that officers were looking for travellers who held Myanmar passports.

Photo via Kenny Lim/Facebook

One Facebook user Kenny Lim wrote that he was held up for 20 minutes, and that the second floor was packed with waiting travellers.

He added that travellers had to show their passports to officers before being allowed to proceed.

Responding to media queries, an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) spokesman said the panic alarm was activated at around 8:30am.

Operations were halted at the immigration area while officers investigated the situation.

The spokesperson said the clearance at the affected area resumed at about 9am.

“After investigations, it was established that there had been no incident of concern,” said the spokesman.

He did not comment on whether any arrests were made.

Operations were stopped temporarily during the lockdown to enable investigations to be carried out smoothly without compromising public safety and security, he added.

Top photo via Facebook

