Woman shouts at lion dancers & passersby in Plaza Singapura

When a lion dance troupe dropped by Plaza Singapura to perform, they were met with one audience member who was less than pleased.

In a video uploaded onto Xiaohongshu on Feb. 16, 2024, a woman was seen shouting at the troupe in disapproval.

Woman gets angry

The clip began with a small crowd gathered around the entrance of a swimsuit store on the third level, watching the lion dance performance.

The troupe struck up a forceful rhythm with clashing cymbals and beating drums.

In the midst of the performance, one lady stood near the prancing lion costume, shouting angrily at the performers.

It was unclear what she was yelling.

The troupe appeared to pay her little heed and continued with their act.

When they made to move on to the next store, however, the woman tailed them for a bit.

She continued shouting at them, pointing over the railings to the lower levels of the mall.

Some of the performers glanced back uncomfortably and walked away.

Scolded other people

The lion dancers weren't the only ones on the receiving end of the woman's wrath.

Another video showed her yelling at another man standing by a nearby escalator.

But her voice was drowned out by the sound of the lion dancers who'd resumed their performance.

