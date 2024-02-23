Back

Woman joined by family of 4 during S$28 GrabShare ride to Woodlands, with 2 pax in front seat

A maximum of two passengers are allowed per shared ride, according to Grab.

Seri Mazliana | February 23, 2024, 02:05 PM

A Singaporean woman was in for a rude shock after booking a GrabShare ride for the first time on Feb. 21, 2024.

Rachel Tay Pei Ting, 26, took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore to post about her unpleasant experience of being joined by a family of four during her S$28 GrabShare ride, even though Grab rules allow for only a maximum of two passengers per shared ride.

Factoring in the driver of the vehicle, there were a total of six people in the car, which is believed to be a five-seater.

GrabShare is a carpooling service launched by private-hire company Grab as a cheaper alternative to its standard rides.

According to Grab's website and mobile app, only two bookings are allowed per shared ride, and the maximum number of passengers allowed per booking is one.

What happened

Speaking to Mothership, Rachel said she booked the GrabShare ride in question between 6pm and 7pm on Feb. 21.

While she was heading towards Woodlands from the Central Business District (CBD), her driver picked up a family of four who were heading to Mandai along the way.

As a result, Rachel had to sit with a woman and a child in the back-row, while the driver allegedly told a man and another child to sit together in the front-row passenger seat.

According to photos provided by Rachel, the boy ended up sitting on the man's lap.

Questioned if two passengers sitting together in front row legal

Besides questioning why the driver had allowed four additional individuals to board the vehicle given GrabShare's policy, Rachel also wondered if it is legal for two people to sit together in the front-row passenger seat.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), drivers found guilty of carrying passengers on a motor vehicle or trailer in a dangerous manner could be issued six demerit points and fined S$200.

Rachel told Mothership that she has reported the incident to Grab.

Family of four should not have booked GrabShare ride: Grab

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from Grab Singapore apologised to Rachel for the unpleasant encounter she had with GrabShare.

The spokesperson also reminded passengers and driver-partners that only one passenger is allowed per GrabShare booking.

"This means that there should only be a maximum of two passengers in a matched GrabShare ride," the statement read.

With regard to the particular incident involving Rachel, the spokesperson said the family of four should not have booked a GrabShare ride.

According to the spokesperson, in the event that passengers choose the wrong service type, driver-partners can cancel the bookings without penalty.

