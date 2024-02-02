US ready to work with Indonesia's next president, no matter who succeeds Jokowi: US diplomat

The U.S. is ready to work with Indonesia's next leader who will succeed Indonesia President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo when he steps down after almost a decade of rule, said a U.S. diplomat, as reported by the Jakarta Globe.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

In less than two weeks, about 205 million Indonesians will head to the poll to vote for their next leader, sparking concerns that the change in leadership might affect the country's partnership with the U.S.

In November 2023, the White House announced that the U.S. and Indonesia had elevated their partnership into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This includes improving security cooperation and economic cooperation, as well as collaboration in combating the climate crisis.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is the highest possible level of cooperation, was agreed upon by Jokowi and his American counterpart, Joe Biden.

Election has little to no influence on partnership

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta on Thursday (Feb. 1) evening, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R Verma said that the election results are expected to have little to no influence on the partnership between the two countries.

Verma asserted that the partnership between the two countries transcends from one leader to another.

“We are looking forward to the elections. We will implement this comprehensive strategic partnership with the new government, whoever that person may be,” said Verma, as quoted by Bisnis Pekan Baru.

Pursuing diplomatic ties with the U.S.

Indonesia's three presidential hopefuls have previously expressed their intention to pursue diplomatic ties with the U.S. if they win the election.

Anies Baswedan had identified the U.S. as Indonesia's strategic partner in the economic sector, while Ganjar Pranowo said that Indonesia could benefit from the U.S.-China rivalry as Jakarta could supply goods to the two large countries that are refusing to buy from one another.

Meanwhile, frontrunner Prabowo Subianto said that he was prepared to work with "anyone legally elected" in the U.S., which will hold its own election in November this year.

Head to the polls

The three presidential hopefuls will have their fifth and final debate this Sunday, Feb. 4, just 10 days before the country heads to the poll.

A survey conducted between Jan. 10 and 16 sees Prabowo taking the lead, with 48.6 per cent of voters expressing their support for the presidential hopeful, Reuters reported.

This is, however, still less than the above 50 per cent required to secure a victory in a single round and avoid a runoff.

If no candidate secures the majority votes in the election on Feb. 14, a runoff will be held on June. 26 later this year.

Top image via State Dept. / White House.