Taylor Swift donates US$100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

Two 17-year-olds were charged in connection to the Feb. 14 shooting during a victory rally celebrating the Kansas City's NFL team winning the Super Bowl, that left one dead and 22 others injured, reported AP.

The deceased victim was a local radio host.

Radio host killed

According to CBS News, on Feb. 16, Kansas City police identified 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who hosted a Kansas City radio station KFFI, as the sole deceased victim of the shooting.

The station announced her death in a Facebook post a day before.

Taylor Swift donation to family

It was revealed that Taylor Swift donated US$100,000 (S$134,996) to the Lopez-Galvan's family.

Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Swift's representatives have confirmed with CBS News that she made the donation on the GoFundMe platform.

According to the GoFundMe, it had a target of US$75,000 (S$101,247).

However, the donations surpassed the target and hit US$322,399 (S$435,225) as of the time of writing.

What happened previously

Top images via Mayor Quinton Lucas/FB, The Eras Tour/X and Fantasy Fanatics/X.