Back

Bugis cafe serves saffron tea, lychee coffee & more from S$3

Our cup of tea.

Celeste Ng | February 16, 2024, 03:27 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

As you can probably guess from its name, Tarik is a cafe with one specialty on its menu: teh tarik (pulled tea).

Many may be familiar with Tarik's hole-in-the-wall outlet near Sultan Mosque on Arab Street.

The tea stall recently opened a second outlet, a cafe concept on Bali Lane.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tarik (@teaattarik)

Fostering connections through tea

It was in the midst of the Covid-19 years when owner Ali Redha decided to venture into the tea business.

The cafe's tea blends are imported from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Ethiopia, all specially curated by the owner.

A former air steward, Redha wanted Tarik to be a space where his customers could sit down and chat over tea.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

What we tried

Teh Zaffran (S$4)

Teh tarik infused with saffron and other spices. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The Mix Fruits (S$7.40)

Fruit-infused black tea, said to improve one's overall wellbeing. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The Karak (S$5.50)

A black coffee concoction that helps with digestion. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Lychee Americano (S$5.40)

Carbonated iced coffee infused with lychee. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Lemonade Americano (S$4.80)

Carbonated iced coffee infused with lemon. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Matcha Gula Melaka (S$6.80)

A creamy mix of matcha and coconut palm sugar. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Sunrise Cheese Latte (S$7)

Orange and cream cheese latte. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

@mothership.nova Tarik 📍: 16 Bali Lane, S189852 ⏰: Daily, 8am to 8pm 🍴: Teh zaffran S$3 The mix fruits S$7.40 The karak S$5.50 Lychee americano S$5.40 Matcha gula melaka S$6.80 Sunrise cheese latte S$7 Lemonade americano S$4.80 #tiktoksg #cny2024 #tea #teatime #coffee #foodtok #drink #whattoplay ♬ Sensational (feat. Davido & Lojay) - Chris Brown

Tarik

Address: 16 Bali Lane, Singapore 189852

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.

Man, 72, dies after fire at Marsiling flat, 2nd fire at nearby block on same day

The SCDF were alerted to the first fire at about 2:20am and the second fire at about 1pm.

February 16, 2024, 03:15 PM

Leong Mun Wai issued POFMA correction for false claims about assistance rendered to elderly couple in West Coast

The Online Citizen and Gutzy Asia were also handed Correction Directions for republishing Leong's posts on their social media platforms or website.

February 16, 2024, 02:41 PM

'I want to eat you': Jail & caning for man, 35, who sexually assaulted domestic worker when tasked to paint flat

He followed the victim around the house relentlessly and molested her.

February 16, 2024, 12:30 PM

Diner pays S$19 for meatless 8-piece Indian rojak meal at Tampines coffee shop

Oof.

February 16, 2024, 12:15 PM

Bukit Merah hawker stalls & shops to get S$250 cash after business drops due to tuberculosis cases

Sales have fallen by half for some businesses.

February 16, 2024, 12:04 PM

BMW & PHV car crash along ECP: Man, 33, arrested for driving without licence & car owner's consent

The man and another driver, 44, were sent to the hospital conscious.

February 16, 2024, 11:56 AM

S'pore man threatens ex-girlfriend with nude pic using 1-cent PayLah transaction texts

He had to use PayLah transactions to threaten her as he couldn't reach her through social media.

February 16, 2024, 10:44 AM

PSA: Use different devices to tap in & out via SimplyGo & you'll overpay for bus & MRT rides. Here's why.

Don't anyhow tap.

February 16, 2024, 10:38 AM

Why is the M'sia King involved in S'pore's Pedra Branca now?

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) awarded Singapore sovereignty over Pedra Branca in 2008.

February 15, 2024, 11:35 PM

M'sia authorities seize 2,295 sex toys worth S$19,727, says sale 'contradicts the values & culture'

Sale of such items contradicts the values and culture of our society, the authorities said.

February 15, 2024, 07:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.