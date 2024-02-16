Bugis cafe serves saffron tea, lychee coffee & more from S$3

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

As you can probably guess from its name, Tarik is a cafe with one specialty on its menu: teh tarik (pulled tea).

Many may be familiar with Tarik's hole-in-the-wall outlet near Sultan Mosque on Arab Street.

The tea stall recently opened a second outlet, a cafe concept on Bali Lane.

Fostering connections through tea

It was in the midst of the Covid-19 years when owner Ali Redha decided to venture into the tea business.

The cafe's tea blends are imported from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Ethiopia, all specially curated by the owner.

A former air steward, Redha wanted Tarik to be a space where his customers could sit down and chat over tea.

What we tried

Teh Zaffran (S$4)

The Mix Fruits (S$7.40)

The Karak (S$5.50)

Lychee Americano (S$5.40)

Lemonade Americano (S$4.80)

Matcha Gula Melaka (S$6.80)

Sunrise Cheese Latte (S$7)

Tarik

Address: 16 Bali Lane, Singapore 189852

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.