Bugis cafe serves saffron tea, lychee coffee & more from S$3

As you can probably guess from its name, Tarik is a cafe with one specialty on its menu: teh tarik (pulled tea).
Many may be familiar with Tarik's hole-in-the-wall outlet near Sultan Mosque on Arab Street.
The tea stall recently opened a second outlet, a cafe concept on Bali Lane.
Fostering connections through tea
It was in the midst of the Covid-19 years when owner Ali Redha decided to venture into the tea business.
The cafe's tea blends are imported from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Ethiopia, all specially curated by the owner.
A former air steward, Redha wanted Tarik to be a space where his customers could sit down and chat over tea.
What we tried
Teh Zaffran (S$4)
The Mix Fruits (S$7.40)
The Karak (S$5.50)
Lychee Americano (S$5.40)
Lemonade Americano (S$4.80)
Matcha Gula Melaka (S$6.80)
Sunrise Cheese Latte (S$7)
@mothership.nova Tarik 📍: 16 Bali Lane, S189852 ⏰: Daily, 8am to 8pm 🍴: Teh zaffran S$3 The mix fruits S$7.40 The karak S$5.50 Lychee americano S$5.40 Matcha gula melaka S$6.80 Sunrise cheese latte S$7 Lemonade americano S$4.80 #tiktoksg #cny2024 #tea #teatime #coffee #foodtok #drink #whattoplay ♬ Sensational (feat. Davido & Lojay) - Chris Brown
Tarik
Address: 16 Bali Lane, Singapore 189852
Opening hours: 8am to 8pm, daily
Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.