Nature lovers wonder if tailless otter spotted at Sungei Buloh wound up eaten by dogs 2 days later

An otter with a severed tail was recently sighted at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Joanne Toh shared about her Jan. 28 encounter on Facebook, adding that the otter was by its lonesome when she spotted it.

Toh told Mothership that the otter scaled a river bank and scampered across the footpath at the nature reserve.

It was only when the animal started across the boardwalk that Toh noticed its injury.

Photos snapped by Toh showed that the otter was missing part of its tail — a small portion of bone could be seen protruding from the place where it was severed.

Toh shared that the otter looked "tired and out of breath", but appeared fine when it was swimming in the water.

One commenter speculated that the otter might have sustained its injury from territorial scuffles with other otters, or perhaps had a run-in with a crocodile.

Crocodiles are common in Sungei Buloh.

Otterwatcher and nature enthusiast Bernard Seah echoed similar sentiments.

He told Mothership that "the most probable cause" of its injury was a crocodile bite.

There could be other possibilities too, Seah posited. The otter could have lost part of its tail from coming into contact with a vehicle or boat.

However, he maintained that these are mere speculations.

"Honestly, no one can be certain unless he or she was there to witness it," he said.

Nevertheless, Seah opined that "survivability is definitely no issue" for the otter, despite its injury.

"Otters are very resilient creatures!" he added.

Otter might be dead

On Jan. 30 however, photographer Chang Fu Wen chanced upon an otter being mauled by stray dogs at a sand bank behind TimMac @ Kranji, which is near Sungei Buloh Nature Reserve.

He snapped several photos of the grisly scene and shared them on Facebook. From his photos, you can see three dogs pulling at the otter.

If you look closely, you might notice that the dead otter appeared to be missing part of its tail.

However, Chang highlighted that he is unsure if the otter had been dead prior to the attack.

If that was the same otter that Teh spotted in the nature reserve, it's gone now.

Chang said that after the first pack left, another pack of four dogs arrived and started tearing into the otter's carcass.

The similarity between the dead otter and the one previously sighted at the nature reserve was noted in the comments section by Facebook users.

Seah also acknowledged in a comment that it looked like part of the otter's tail was missing.

Additionally, he observed that the otter appeared to have engorged teats, which could mean that it might have been pregnant, or had just given birth to pups.

However, Seah hedged in his comment:

"Bottom line is we cannot really tell from stills and as [the original poster] already said, he doesn’t know the status before the attack… in the end it is all pure speculation."

Otters vs crocodiles

Otters have been seen facing off against and nipping at crocodiles at Sungei Buloh.

Seah previously told Mothership that otter-crocodile interactions happen more often than people think as both creatures inhabit Sungei Buloh.

However, he also said that the use of the term "attack" is an overstatement.

Rather, otters, which are known to be playful, sometimes "mess around" with crocodiles.

