Man, 37, sexually assaulted then-11 stepdaughter for 2 years, stepson tried barricading bedroom door

Warning: This article contains depictions of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

A 37-year-old man sexually abused his stepdaughter for two years since she was 11 years old.

The victim thought of her stepfather's actions as "normal fatherly behaviour" at one point.

Her older brother tried many ways to stop the stepfather, such as barricading their bedroom door or playing loud music to show that he was awake — but it all didn't work.

She eventually sought help from a lawyer online, who helped her make a police report.

The High Court sentenced the man to 14 years in jail and 20 strokes of the cane on Feb. 19 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting the victim, reported The Straits Times and Today.

Another nine charges for different acts of sexual abuse over the two years were taken into consideration for sentencing.

A gag order prohibits the accused's identity from publication to prevent the identification of the victim for her protection.

Assumed to be "normal fatherly behaviour"

The victim lived in a flat with her mother and two brothers before her mother remarried, and the stepfather moved in in July 2019.

She addressed the stepfather as "papa" and regarded him as her father.

In late 2019, the stepfather started to sexually abuse the victim, who was 11 years old then.

The victim thought those were "normal fatherly behaviour".

She only realised it was not normal three weeks later when she found out that the stepfather did not touch her brothers.

Sexually abused twice a week

After the victim told her mother about it, the mother confronted the stepfather and demanded he stop.

It was only approximately one week before he continued to sexually abuse her — escalating to visiting her bedroom twice a week when everyone was sleeping.

He started by touching her over her clothes and then started to touch her under her clothes about a year later.

As the victim was afraid of the dark, she slept with her night light on — and could see her stepfather exposing himself every time he sexually abused her.

She pretended to sleep despite feeling afraid and confused.

Once, he tried to sexually assault her but failed.

Undeterred even with stepsons in the room

In Feb. 2021, the stepfather's parents moved into the flat, and the victim moved out of her room to stay in her brother's bedroom.

The victim slept in the top bunk while her older brother slept in the lower bunk. The younger brother slept on a mattress on the floor.

The presence of the brothers did not deter the stepfather from abusing the victim.

He continued to sexually abuse the victim — climbing onto her bed after the brothers fell asleep.

Removed doorknob and lock

The stepfather even attempted to rape her, but she managed to kick him away.

The victim tried to lock her stepfather out of the bedroom — but he had keys to unlock it.

He eventually removed the doorknob altogether.

In September 2021, the victim's older brother noticed their stepfather's behaviour at night.

At first, he thought their stepfather was merely checking on the victim.

One morning, when the brother asked the victim about it, she told him, "Papa disturb me".

Tried to stop but to no avail

The brother tried to stop his stepfather by barricading the bedroom door using their school bags and some boxes.

Their stepfather still managed to enter their room.

The older brother also tried to stay up late at night, watching videos at a loud volume to show that he was awake, but it didn't deter the stepfather from sexually abusing the victim.

He also once urged the victim to tell their mother about it, but the victim didn't want to anymore.

She also did not dare to stop her stepfather as she believed he would not stop even if she asked.

Brought to light

On Dec. 11 and 17, 2021, the victim sought help from a Singapore law firm through their online form.

She said she was terrified but afraid to go to the police.

She also said she had contemplated suicide.

The firm urged the victim to report this to the police and made a police report on her behalf on Dec. 18, 2021.

The stepfather was arrested on the same day.

Her nightmares came alive: Prosecutor

The prosecutor described the man's actions as "brazen and prolonged", pointing out that he abused his stepdaughter over two years.

The prosecutor also said there was a "serious abuse of trust", and he sexually abused the victim even though his stepchildren tried to stop him.

The man also turned the "sanctity" of the victim's bedroom into a place where "her nightmares came alive", said the prosecutor.

Judge described offences as "horrendous"

The High Court judge described the man's offences as "horrendous", highlighting that he abused his position to sexually exploit and assault the powerless and helpless victim, according to The Straits Times.

“Human decency and basic propriety did not stop you,” the judge told the man.

He also commended the lawyers and staff of the law firm who helped the girl, noting that they did not wish to be identified.

The judge said,

“It is fortunate that those approached by the victim did more, and took steps to bring the matter to the attention of the police.”

Top photo via Canva.