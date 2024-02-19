Back

S'porean woman, 39, allegedly fakes her death to scam woman of S$160,000 'burial costs' & 'legal fees'

She allegedly told the woman she could receive an "inheritance" if she paid the fees.

Seri Mazliana | February 19, 2024, 02:39 PM

A Singaporean woman, 39, allegedly lied about her "death" to another woman to scam her into paying S$160,000 "burial costs" and "legal fees" for an "inheritance".

Dionne-Edna Lin Lilian was charged with two counts each of cheating and falsely posing as a Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) representative.

It is unclear if the women are related, reported CNA.

Posed as at least two different LawSoc representatives

According to charge sheets, Lin allegedly posed as a law professional from LawSoc to cheat Chow Chou Fun into thinking Lin was dead around Jan. 7, 2019.

Lin allegedly tricked Chow into paying S$6,350 to cover "burial costs".

From Feb. 20, 2019, to Mar. 18, 2019, Lin also allegedly posed as one "Daslin Ang" from the Legal Aid Bureau of LawSoc.

Lin also allegedly pretended to be one "Phil Tong” from LawSoc's Legal Aid Bureau from May 27, 2019, to Jun. 10, 2019.

On 47 occasions across the period of Jan. 11, 2019. to Jun. 9, 2019, Lin allegedly lied to Chow about an "inheritance" for her in Lin's will.

Under the guise of Ang, she then allegedly told Chow that she had to pay her another S$153,125 in supposed "legal processing fees" to receive the "inheritance".

Lin's case was adjourned for a pre-trial conference in March 2024.

If convicted of cheating, she could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Lin may be sentenced to a maximum of six months in jail or a fine of up to S$25,000, or both, for posing as a LawSoc representative and face double the penalties if she's a repeat offender.

