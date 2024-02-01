S'pore man who took intimate photos of 2 sleeping women attributes act to 'digital hoarding'

A man in Singapore, who took intimate photographs of two women when they were asleep, claimed that he did it because he has a hoarding disorder and he obsessively collects digital materials.

Eugene Soh Zhuo Sheng, 37, who was a director of two companies, social enterprise Mind Palace and augmented reality studio Dude, later pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism.

He was sentenced to 10 months' jail on Jan. 31, 2024, reported Today.

An additional charge for the possession of obscene films was taken into consideration for sentencing.

There is a gag order on the two women's names to protect their identities.

Undressed first victim and took pictures while she was asleep

Soh and his first victim first met at a mutual friend's wedding in 2019.

The Singaporean woman, then aged 36, had met up with Soh at his house for a drinking session at least six times between 2019 and 2020.

After “drinking heavily”, she would fall asleep at the house.

On Dec. 12, 2020, she had fallen asleep on his bed after one such session.

The next morning, Soh removed pieces of the sleeping woman’s clothing “in sequence” and took pictures of her at each stage of undress, the court heard.

He then placed her body in "different positions" so that he could take photos of her in "different angles" of her exposed chest and private parts.

He took 16 images in total on his phone — with the victim's face visible in all of them.

He then transferred the photographs to his laptop as he did not want them to be discovered by another woman he was dating at that time.

Took pictures of second victim while she was asleep naked

Soh took pictures of another woman while she was asleep naked on another occasion in October 2020.

He had dinner earlier in the night with the then 35-year-old woman after meeting her on a dating application.

He took five pictures of her while she was sleeping, all featuring her face and body.

Arrested and electronic devices seized

On Dec. 14, 2020, there was a raid at his residence, where he was arrested and had two mobile devices and laptop seized.

It was not said if one of the victims made a police report or how his offences came to light.

Offences highly intrusive: Prosecution

The prosecution sought a jail term of 10 to 12 months.

They argued that Soh's offences can cause “significant emotional harm” to the victims and that the photos he took were “highly intrusive” as the victims' faces were visible.

Soh had gone to lengths to “methodologically undress” the first victim and deliberately capture multiple angles of her “for his own gratification”, the prosecutor added.

Avid photographer

The defence argued that Soh had committed the offences during a “turbulent period” in his life.

They linked his offences to his "digital hoarding", a type of hoarding disorder where individuals obsessively collect digital materials.

He had been an “avid photographer” since secondary school and taking photographs was an “integral part of his identity”, the defence said.

This desire to document significant memories in his life later grew into a compulsion, which caused him to “(blur) the boundaries between what is legitimate and what constitutes a crime”, they added.

They suggested that a mandatory treatment order suitability report should be ordered instead.

A mandatory treatment order is offered to offenders who committed a criminal offence as a result of suffering from certain mental or psychiatric conditions, in place of serving a jail term.

Need "quantum leap" to link offences and digital hoarding: Judge

The judge said a “quantum leap” is needed to conclude that the purported diagnosis of hoarding had any “contributory link” to Soh's offences.

“I can hoard images of sceneries, of objects, I can hoard that all in my hard disk, but that’s quite separate from taking pictures of victims without their consent,” he said.

He noted that the psychiatric report provided for Soh did not explain how his purported diagnosis related to or caused his criminal conduct and said he was not satisfied that the report was “reliable” and “fit for court use”.

He instead agreed with the prosecution that Soh's actions were “highly intrusive”.

For each count of voyeurism, Soh could have been jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or any combination of the three.

