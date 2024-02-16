S'pore man threatens ex-girlfriend with nude pic using 1-cent PayLah transaction texts

A woman blocked her ex-boyfriend on social media after breaking up, not knowing that he had taken a nude photograph of her.

As he could not reach out to her through the usual platforms, he resorted to sending her one-cent PayLah transactions, accompanied by messages threatening to distribute the image, CNA reported.

The 26-year-old man was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail on Feb. 14 after pleading guilty to one voyeurism charge and another charge of threatening to distribute an intimate image.

A third charge of threatening the woman via PayLah was also taken into consideration.

Revealing the man's identity is prohibited by a gag order to prevent the identification of the 26-year-old victim.

Man had fetish for taking photos and videos during sex

Court proceedings reveal that the couple were together from November 2022 to April 2023.

The woman knew that the man had a fetish for taking photos and videos during sex. However, she would not allow him to do so.

Despite that, the man secretly took a photo of her that showed her bare chest.

Used PayLah to send woman texts

The woman blocked the man on social media after they broke up.

The man later discovered that his ex-girlfriend had been in contact with one of his friends.

The man then decided to use PayLah to message the victim, sending her six PayLah payments of S$0.01 each on Apr. 22, 2023.

In one message, he wrote, “Don't force me. I can do it even if you block me.”

"OK I take it as a yes. (You remember) my fetish?” He said in another message when she did not respond.

He then said: "Yup, I have it. Still blocked. I assume I can do (whatever) I want with it."

Sent her more threats via Telegram

The man called the victim the next day, warning her not to get involved with his friend. However, he saw her with his friend at a mall a week later.

He then sent her threatening messages along with the intimate image he had taken of her via Telegram.

On Apr. 30, 2023, he sent her the intimate image he had taken of her and asked her if she wanted trouble.

A day later, he threatened her to "cut contact" with his friend completely. If not, he would post the photo online or send it to her family or friends.

Woman reported to police

Feeling intimidated and afraid, the woman lodged a police report after receiving the image and the messages.

She also did not know how many intimate photos the man had of her.

The man was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail.

For threatening the distribution of an intimate image, he could have been sentenced to jail for up to five years, fined and caned.

For voyeurism, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined and caned.

Top photo from Canva