S'porean man arrested in Johor for allegedly overstaying in M'sia for 13 years

A Singaporean man was arrested by the Johor Immigration Department in an operation on Feb. 25 for allegedly overstaying in Malaysia for 13 years.

In a statement on Feb. 26, director of the Johor Immigration Department Baharuddin Tahir said the man, 34, was arrested at around 9:30am on Feb. 25 during a raid at Jalan Wadihana in Johor Bahru.

Baharuddin said that the man had been staying in Johor Bahru since 2011.

His full identity has not been disclosed.

Joint operation conducted

Ops Bersama was a joint operation conducted by the immigration department with the Johor Baru City Council and the Pasir Gudang City Council.

The authorities acted on reports from the public on activities involving illegal structures being built on public reserves and the presence of foreigners in the area.

A Bangladeshi man was arrested at the same location for allegedly breaching the conditions of his pass.

Three other people, including two Indonesian men and one Pakistani man, were arrested in a separate operation at Pasir Gudang for allegedly not having valid permits to be in Malaysia.

All five people were taken to the Setia Tropika Immigration Depot for further investigation and action.

Possible penalties

According to the Immigration Department of Malaysia, the penalty for an offence on overstaying includes a fine not exceeding RM10,000 (S$2,812) or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both, and a compound of RM3,000 (S$845).

For illegal entry, or failure to produce a genuine passport, travel document or entry permit upon request or having a passport or travel document which does not have a valid endorsement or pass, a fine not exceeding RM10,000 (S$2,812) or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both may be imposed.

Offenders shall also liable to whipping of not more than six strokes, and a compound of RM3,000 (S$845).

