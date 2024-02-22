Motorcyclist, 28, dies in accident along SLE involving trailer

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist passed away on Feb. 21, 2024 after a road traffic accident involving a trailer along Seletar Expressway (SLE).

Footwear strewn around the scene

Videos related to the incident was shared on the Singapore Incidents and Singapore roads accident.com Facebook groups.

In one of the videos, a piece of white cloth was seen on the road, near the right rear corner of the stationary trailer.

An object, resembling a piece of footwear, could be seen near the trailer's left rear tyre.

The other side of the footwear was several meters away and on the other right of the trailer.

A blue tent was subsequently erected at the same spot, as seen in another video.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were seen at the scene.

The incident resulted in the closure of two lanes along the SLE.

The SCDF said they were alerted at around 6:22pm to the incident located along SLE towards Central Expressway, before the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit.

SCDF added that a person was pronounced dead at the scene by their paramedic.

The deceased was a 28-year-old male motorcyclist, The Straits Times reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook