3 S'poreans in their 60s injured after 5 cars crashed along expressway near Ipoh, M'sia

The three Singaporeans in their 60s suffered minor injuries.

Seri Mazliana | February 27, 2024, 11:07 AM

Nine people were injured after five cars crashed and piled up at the North-South Expressway in Malaysia near Ipoh on Feb. 26.

Three of the injured people are Singapore senior citizens, reported Malaysia Chinese-language newspaper Oriental Daily News.

The accident occurred between the Gopeng to Tapah section of the expressway, at around 12:40pm.

A spokesperson from the Perak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at 12:44pm.

Six firefighters from the Gopeng Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene.

According to Oriental Daily News, the three Singaporeans were one man and two women in their 60s.

They were in a car with a Malaysian man and suffered minor injuries.

The other six people with minor injuries were aged between one and 40.

One man injured his head, back and hands.

They were given preliminary treatment and a few were conveyed to a nearby hospital.

Two people suffered slight abrasions and were not sent to the hospital.

