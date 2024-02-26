Over 16 million foreign tourists visited Johor in 2023, bulk of them S'poreans

More than 16 million foreigners visited Johor in 2023, with the bulk of them Singaporeans.

The Star reported that the Malaysia state has set a target of attracting more than 20 million foreign tourists in 2024 in the wake of posting positive numbers, Tourism Johor director Sharil Nizam Abdul Rahim said.

He made the comments on Feb. 25 after launching the Johor Bahru Central Business District heritage walk programme.

No breakdown of the exact number of Singaporeans was given though.

To draw more Singaporeans, Tourism Johor will continue to step up efforts to make the state, especially the city of Johor Baru, as the favourite destination for tourists from Singapore, Malay Mail reported.

This will include organising tour packages, such as activities to explore the state’s history.

The goal is to make Johor a primary tourism destination and not just a stopover for shopping, Sharil Nizam added.

He also said Tourism Johor would be working closely with relevant bodies and agencies to strengthen the state’s tourism sector and that the Johor Zoo and the National Park are among the tourism centres that are being upgraded in the state.

As part of efforts to prepare for Visit Johor Year 2026, Tourism Johor would monitor all tourism upgrading projects that received state government allocations implemented by relevant agencies, he said.

“We have six tourism segments that have been key in getting foreign tourists to come into Johor, which is eco tourism, sports tourism, medical tourism, education tourism, historical tourism and gastronomy tourism,” he added.

All developments regarding tourism projects will be reported directly to Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who holds the state’s tourism portfolio following the recent state executive council reshuffle.

Top photo via Google Maps