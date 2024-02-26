Back

Over 16 million foreign tourists visited Johor in 2023, bulk of them S'poreans

Singaporeans love going to Johor Bahru.

Belmont Lay | February 26, 2024, 03:16 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

More than 16 million foreigners visited Johor in 2023, with the bulk of them Singaporeans.

The Star reported that the Malaysia state has set a target of attracting more than 20 million foreign tourists in 2024 in the wake of posting positive numbers, Tourism Johor director Sharil Nizam Abdul Rahim said.

He made the comments on Feb. 25 after launching the Johor Bahru Central Business District heritage walk programme.

No breakdown of the exact number of Singaporeans was given though.

To draw more Singaporeans, Tourism Johor will continue to step up efforts to make the state, especially the city of Johor Baru, as the favourite destination for tourists from Singapore, Malay Mail reported.

This will include organising tour packages, such as activities to explore the state’s history.

The goal is to make Johor a primary tourism destination and not just a stopover for shopping, Sharil Nizam added.

He also said Tourism Johor would be working closely with relevant bodies and agencies to strengthen the state’s tourism sector and that the Johor Zoo and the National Park are among the tourism centres that are being upgraded in the state.

As part of efforts to prepare for Visit Johor Year 2026, Tourism Johor would monitor all tourism upgrading projects that received state government allocations implemented by relevant agencies, he said.

“We have six tourism segments that have been key in getting foreign tourists to come into Johor, which is eco tourism, sports tourism, medical tourism, education tourism, historical tourism and gastronomy tourism,” he added.

All developments regarding tourism projects will be reported directly to Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who holds the state’s tourism portfolio following the recent state executive council reshuffle.

Top photo via Google Maps

M'sia woman in Kelantan buys 'doughnut' for her child, gets burger bun with jam instead

It had a hole poked in the middle.

February 26, 2024, 02:36 PM

FairPrice: Bukit Merah Central outlet travellator handrails 'immediately sanitised' after person seen riding on it

The incident occurred on Feb. 23.

February 26, 2024, 01:45 PM

JB hit-&-run: S'pore car allegedly drives against traffic flow, hits M'sia motorcycle

Another Singapore vehicle was damaged in the accident.

February 26, 2024, 12:50 PM

Budget 2024 comment: Is Lawrence Wong hinting at 'welfare' with S'porean characteristics?

Tough on unemployment, tough on the causes of unemployment.

February 25, 2024, 07:14 PM

Man, 73, who lived alone, found dead in Hougang flat after estranged wife paid a visit

A neighbour noticed a foul smell coming from his unit.

February 25, 2024, 07:01 PM

Mercedes-Benz will still make combustion engine vehicles, delays 2025 electrification goal to 2030

Even Mercedes is putting the brakes on electrification.

February 25, 2024, 06:39 PM

How S'pore got Taylor Swift to perform here

Deal-making.

February 25, 2024, 06:10 PM

1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing at Hokkaido convenience store

Three Seicomart staff in their 40s to 60s were stabbed.

February 25, 2024, 05:42 PM

S'pore boy, 9, suffers mild stroke after heart failure, needs S$190,000 for medical bills

His family is hoping to raise funds for his medical bills.

February 25, 2024, 05:12 PM

FairPrice Finest opens at Clarke Quay, houses cocktail bar & European-style dining hall

Pre-game at FairPrice Finest.

February 25, 2024, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.