Discussions become ‘harder’ for ‘live issues’: Vivian on hearing young people on foreign policy

Touching on the increasing demand amongst young people for the government to hear their views on foreign policy issues, Minister for Foreign Affairs (MFA) Vivian Balakrishnan said during the Committee of Supply debate on Feb. 29, 2024, that discussions become "that much harder" when it comes to "live issues".

"Not just in terms of urgency, but because emotions are raw. The chief protagonists are still in play, and it's not possible to always have a dispassionate remote discussion."

He said that before the "social media age" and the internet, it was "easier".

"It was easier to say, oh, wait a minute. This is a live issue. Let's give it some time, and then discuss it. I don't think that option is available today."

Facts, narratives, and spaces for structured discussion

Vivian was answering a question posed by Nominated Member of Parliament Mark Lee, who questioned if MFA would consider developing youth leaders as ambassadors on the ground to engage and hear out the views of young people.

Lee also asked if MFA would consider creating more spaces for organised discussion so that MFA can thoroughly explain policy formation.

"I just want to say I agree with you," said Vivian.

Vivian acknowledged that young Singaporeans increasingly want to have access to facts, narratives and spaces for structured discussion.

However, he said it is important to provide them "safe places for structured discussion" and "deliberately try to lower temperatures" to have discussions that "shed more light than heat".

"In the absence of that, you'll see unbridled and sometimes unhinged and unfair and inaccurate portrayals in social media dominating."

Engaging with students

Vivian said it's important for MFA to support the efforts of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth in engaging younger people.

He said that he had discussed the issue with his staff, and they agreed with him they have to do "far more" than what they described as "retail diplomacy".

"Meaning diplomacy is no longer just travelling, meeting, and engaging your counterparts. We have to make the case back home domestically and explain it."

He said that this means that every ambassador would not just be an "ambassador overseas", but whenever they come back to Singapore, they would be deployed to schools, universities and institutions of higher learning.

Top image via Tiff Ng/Pexels and National Youth Council Singapore/Facebook.