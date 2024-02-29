May 17, 2024, is S'pore Drug Victims Remembrance Day

The government will be designating the third Friday of every May as Drug Victims Remembrance Day, beginning from May 17, 2024, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said during the Committee of Supply debate on Feb. 29, 2024.

"Activism usually focuses on drug traffickers and the penalties they face, but there are thousands of others whom we should think about," Shanmugam said.

The abusers, their families and their loved ones are the victims of drug traffickers and the drug trade, he added.

In order to remember the suffering that they have gone through, the government, schools and institutes of higher learning will be organising various activities on this day, with more details to be given in due course.

The issue of drugs will also be extended in the school curriculum to other subjects such as General Paper in order to get students to think critically about drugs.

Preventive drug education will also be enhanced for full-time national servicemen and better equip their commanders to support and identify drug abusers, as well as those at risk.

Number of cannabis users arrested in Singapore reached 10-year-high in 2023

According to Shanmugam, the number of cannabis abusers arrested in Singapore reached a 10-year-high in 2023.

Cannabis was the third most commonly abused drug overall and the second most commonly abused drug amongst new drug abusers.

In addition, of the new cannabis abusers arrested in 2023, over 60 per cent were young people under the age of 30.

Overall, Singapore's drug situation remains generally under control, he said.

However, 2023 saw an 18 per cent increase in the number of new drug abusers, with more than half of them below the age of 30.

The youngest of the new abusers during this period were 14-year-olds.

Younger people have a slightly more permissive attitude towards drugs

Shanmugam noted that there is a slightly more permissive attitude amongst Singapore's younger people towards drugs.

Younger Singaporeans are sometimes influenced by what they see and read online, the lifestyles promoted by permissive cultures and societies, as well as the falsehoods that are peddled, he said.

Globally, cannabis is the most commonly abused drug, while arguments for cannabis legalisation are often driven by parties with commercial interests.

He said they describe cannabis as a "harmless, soft drug" and even claim that it can "benefit" those who consume it.

Shanmugam added:

"These are all untruths, blatant untruths, much like what tobacco companies used to claim: that smoking tobacco, smoking cigarettes was harmless. You have it on TV and videos, but the scientific evidence is that cannabis abuse causes harm to the abuser's health."

Studies have shown cannabis is harmful

He noted that studies have shown that cannabis can cause irreversible brain damage, brain shrinkage, and serious mental and psychiatric illnesses.

Research from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has also shown that in places where cannabis has been legalised, the proportion of people with psychiatric disorders and suicides associated with regular cannabis use has increased, together with a number of hospitalisations.

The minister cited a case in January in which a man was jailed for slashing another man with a chopper after consuming cannabis.

"We will see many more such cases if we go soft on cannabis," he said.

The minister also noted that following Thailand's decriminalisation of cannabis in June 2022, the number of people considered addicted to the substance increased fourfold within six months, from 72 cases per month to 282 cases per month.

The number of cannabis users in Thailand is also estimated to be at 10 million or one in seven Thais.

On Feb. 29, 2024, the Thai health minister said that the country will ban the recreational use of marijuana by the end of 2024 but will continue allowing its use for medical purposes, Reuters reported.

"Those who are already addicted to cannabis will struggle to cope if supply is suddenly restricted," Shanmugam said.

"The healthcare system will feel this burden for many years to come."

Top collage left photo via Gov.sg/YouTube, right photo via CNB, ICA