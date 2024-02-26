JB hit-&-run: S'pore car allegedly drives against traffic flow, hits M'sia motorcycle

A Singapore-registered car allegedly drove against the flow of traffic in Johor Bahru before colliding with a Malaysia motorcycle — only to flee the scene.

The motorcyclist was left bleeding on the ground, said a passer-by according to Shin Min Daily News.

Motorcycle damaged, another car involved

The accident took place at around 2am on Feb. 21 at Taman Pelangi in JB, according to a driver who had passed by the scene.

Two Singapore cars involved

A motorcycle with a Malaysian licence plate had seemingly collided with a white Singapore-registered sedan, said the driver, who went by the surname Pan.

The motorcycle and the sedan were both badly damaged and a man, apparently the motorcyclist, was on the ground.

"His right leg was bleeding and he appeared to be in pain," Pan told Shin Min.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Pan, the accident was caused by a different Singapore-registered vehicle — a black sedan — which later fled the scene.

It had allegedly been going in the opposite direction, hitting the motorcycle and causing it to skid and collide with the other Singapore-registered car.

"The driver of the black sedan immediately drove off," Pan said.

Ambulance, local police arrived

Pan told Shin Min that he saw police and an ambulance arrive at the scene shortly before he left.

Responding to queries by the publication, the police chief of Johor Bahru South District confirmed that the case is under investigation.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News