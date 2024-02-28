Back

Shihlin's XXL Crispy Chicken selling for S$1.99 at new Canberra Plaza outlet for 1st 100 customers on Mar. 2

Starting from 2:30pm on March 2, 2024.

Belmont Lay | February 28, 2024, 06:50 PM

Events

Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks is opening its latest outlet at Canberra Plaza on March 2, 2024, its third location in the north.

To celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks is offering the Signature XXL Crispy Chicken at just S$1.99 for the first 100 customers at the Canberra Plaza outlet at #B1-K1, starting from 2:30pm.

The usual price is S$6.50.

Other items on offer include Handmade Oyster Mee Sua, Crispy Egg Floss Crepe, and Sweet Plum Potato Fries.

