35°C on cloudless days & short showers on some afternoons in S'pore in 2nd half of Feb. 2024

Don't leave your umbrellas at home just yet.

While the first one or two days in the coming fortnight may be dry, localised short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on some afternoons in the second half of February 2024, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

On a few of these days, the showers could also extend into the evening.

The last week of the month is expected to be generally drier.

Overall, the total rainfall for the second half of February 2024 is forecast to be slightly below average over most parts of Singapore.

Possible 35°C days ahead

The daily maximum temperatures for the next two weeks are likely to hover around 34°C on most days.

On a few days when there are fewer clouds in the sky, people in Singapore can expect the daily maximum temperatures to reach a high of around 35°C.

Already getting warmer over last two weeks

There were several days in the first fortnight of February 2024 when the daily maximum temperature also reached 34°C or more.

The highest maximum temperature of 35.2°C was recorded at Jurong West on Feb. 5.

Nevertheless, some respite was brought by the thundery showers which fell over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days in the first half of February 2024.

On a few occasions, these showers extended into the night.

As a result, most parts of the island recorded above average rainfall in the first fortnight of February 2024, with Yio Chu Kang registering a rainfall of 143 per cent above average.

Top image by Winnie Li/Mothership