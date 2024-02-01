Back

Rebecca Lim prepped CNY red packets before giving birth

She gave birth to a baby boy on Jan. 30.

Fasiha Nazren | February 01, 2024, 03:10 PM

Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim has given birth to her first child, a boy.

The 37-year-old gave birth naturally with 14 hours of labour pain and pushed for almost two hours.

Her son, born on Jan. 30, weighed 3.8kg.

In response to media queries, Lim shared that she will be spending her confinement at home.

She also said this Lunar New Year period will be a special one for her family.

"It'll be over the Lunar New Year period so this will be an unforgettable Lunar New Year for all of us. My mom will probably be very busy as my sister will be expected to deliver while I'm in confinement."

The new mother said she had packed red packets to give away during Lunar New Year before she went into labour.

"I still want some festive cheer in the house for my child so as much as I will try to get whatever rest I can possibly have, am looking forward for my family to spend [the] first Lunar New Year with my baby."

Taking things slow

When it comes to work, she said she will "take things slow" and adjust to her new role as a mother.

She said: "I don't wish to miss out on these growing months where the baby changes every other day. I'll also definitely need doctor's advice as to when I'm fit enough to go back to work."

Lim hinted that while she has work in the pipeline, she looking to take it "one step at a time".

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at work for their patience and understanding."

Top image from The Celebrity Agency and Rebecca Lim's Instagram.

