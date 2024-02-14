Back

Punggol Northshore Cove HDB residents experience water outages, discoloured tap water for 2 days

A technician told one of the residents that "a pump tripped".

Daniel Seow | February 14, 2024, 12:09 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Residents at the Northshore Cove estate in Punggol experienced some issues with their water supply on Feb. 2.

Over a period of about two days, some complained of water outages or low water pressure, while others turned on their taps only to see cloudy or yellowish water spurt out.

Their grievances were reflected in a TikTok posted by user jeannieen on Feb. 4.

@jeannieen Punggol northshore cove water stop for 2 days #hdb ♬ Funny video "Carmen Prelude" Arranging weakness(836530) - yo suzuki(akisai)

The video

The video showed clips from residents who experienced cloudy or yellowish water, or low water pressure from their taps.

GIF from jeannieen / TikTok.

Another resident posted a video showing the quality of their tap water in a separate Telegram chat group for residents.

GIF from Punggol Northshore / Telegram.

In the TikTok video, a number of residents opined that the "seawater downstairs was cleaner than their tap water", or called it "barley water".

Others aired their grievances on the Facebook page of Pasir Ris-Punggol Member of Parliament (MP) Janil Puthucheary.

Screenshot of comment from Janil Puthucheary / Facebook.

How residents dealt with it

The resident who posted the video told Mothership that she moved into Northshore Cove in June 2023 and the issues started on Feb. 2, 2024 at around 8pm.

It mainly affected residents at Block 425B, she said.

Some reportedly could not get water at all that night, while others only got their water supply in spurts.

Others raised concerns about the white particles or metal-like residue they found in their water.

Affected residents sounded their concerns to PUB and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) immediately.

The resident said they were told by a technician who attended to the problem that night that "a pump tripped" and they needed to let the water run.

Despite complying, however, the issues persisted for the next couple of days.

"Some residents had to bathe with the cloudy water," the resident said.

Other families apparently rationed store-bought water amongst themselves, prioritising households with children.

Subsequently, PUB directed residents to seek assistance from the town council, she said.

The maintenance of water pumps and water tanks in HDB estates falls under the town council's purview.

The resident shared that the issue was fixed for her unit around two days later on Feb. 4.

Mothership has reached out to Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council for comment.

Reasons for discoloured tap water

According to an official PUB educational video, discoloured tap water commonly occurs due to mineral sediments in pipes and tanks, such as iron and manganese, that do not pose a health concern.

These sediments could be stirred up due to sudden changes in water pressure, such as during maintenance operations like routine cleaning of water tanks and flushing of service pipes.

PUB's website also suggests other reasons for the occurrence of discoloured water.

These include corrosion of storage tanks, pipes and fittings, and stagnant water in service pipes and water service installations from infrequent use, such as when owners return from a holiday.

If they experience discoloured tap water, they are advised to run their taps and flush any water tanks inside their premises until the water runs clear.

They should also temporarily avoid using the water for laundry or any other purposes.

If the water has not cleared up after 10 to 15 minutes, they can call PUB’s hotline at 1800-CALL-PUB for assistance with their water supply.

Top image from from jeannieen / TikTok.

Police investigating 2 events related to Israel-Hamas conflict that were held in S'pore

Police warned against organising or participating in a public assembly or procession without a permit.

February 14, 2024, 12:29 PM

S'porean man, 51, his nephew, 29, get jail for attempting S$40,000 snatch theft

The Deputy Public Prosecutor said the attempt to commit snatch theft was committed out of a sense of misplaced vigilante justice.

February 14, 2024, 11:52 AM

Yishun Secondary School teachers & students perform Haidilao 'kemusan' dance for CNY

Dance like no one is watching.

February 14, 2024, 11:15 AM

Indonesian Election 2024: Presidential candidates Anies, Prabowo & Ganjar cast their votes

Voting begins.

February 14, 2024, 11:08 AM

Mr K Prata at Lavender suspended 2 weeks for infestation, failure to register assistant

It is closed until Feb. 26, 2024.

February 14, 2024, 10:40 AM

Education reformer, 'cute' military grandpa, or man-of-the-people: Who will be Indonesia's next president?

Who will rise and who will fall?

February 13, 2024, 08:07 PM

Gelato parlour in Lavender opens till midnight, has S$6 buttermilk waffles

For those late-night cravings.

February 13, 2024, 07:33 PM

2 conveyed to hospital after PAB catches fire in Bedok North HDB corridor

A third person declined to be sent to the hospital.

February 13, 2024, 07:29 PM

Jack Neo's 'Money No Enough 3' rakes in S$2.3 million, tops box office over CNY weekend

Major huats.

February 13, 2024, 07:13 PM

JB shop staff claim S'porean man sat on display shelf & broke it, he says no sign telling shoppers not to sit

The mall is investigating the matter.

February 13, 2024, 06:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.