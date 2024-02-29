Japan school principal fired for stealing 490 yen (S$4.40) of coffee from convenience stores

A 59-year-old school principal in Hyogo Prefecture in Japan was fired from his job after he was caught stealing coffee from a convenience store in December 2023.

He was a principal in a junior high school near the convenience store in Takasago, an area within Hyogo, where he had dishonestly taken coffee a total of three times, reported Japan newspaper The Asahi Shimbun.

Getting bigger-sized cup at self-serve coffee machine

The man paid for a regular-sized coffee and went to a self-serve coffee machine at the convenience store.

However, he pressed the button for a large-sized coffee instead to fill his cup, therefore getting more coffee for less money. He did this on three separate occasions.

He was stopped on the third occasion by the convenience store employee, who then reported him to the police.

The man admitted to stealing coffee twice prior to the incident at the store.

According to Japan English-language media SoraNews24, regular-sized coffee at the store costs 110 yen (S$1) while a large-sized coffee costs 180 yen (S$1.60).

Previously stole coffee

The man was not charged and was released following police investigations.

He was subsequently interviewed by the Hyogo Prefectural Board of Education, and confessed to dishonestly filling his coffee for 490 yen (S$4.40) in total, across seven times since June 2023.

The other four incidents took place at another convenience store.

He claimed that he had accidentally overfilled his coffee cup at first but started doing it on purpose after he noticed the store employee did not stop him.

Removed from principal position

The Hyogo Prefectural Board of Education removed the principal from his position and revoked his teaching license on Jan. 30.

They also forfeited his retirement payout of about 20 million yen (S$179,000).

The board also issued an apology for the principal's actions.

When asked if the board should have considered a suspension from work instead, the board told the Asahi Shimbun that they decided on a strict application of the rules after reviewing past disciplinary cases.

They added that as an educator, he had a responsibility to be a role model for teachers and students.

