SPF officers met while fighting crime, now married & 'partners in crime'

'How I Met Your Mother' is their favourite show.

Khine Zin Htet | February 15, 2024, 10:11 AM

After three days of trawling through CCTV footage to catch a suspect — even occasionally skipping meals together — police officers Matthew Ng and Koh Fang Ting realised they shared a passion for policing.

A year later, they turned their passion into love for each other.

On Valentine’s Day 2024, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) celebrated by sharing their love story.

Bonded through passion for policing

Now Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), respectively, Ng and Koh first met in 2018 when Koh joined the investigation branch at the Central Police Division.

“We worked together in solving many cases and realised that both of us have a strong work ethic,” Ng said.

Once, they worked together to apprehend a man who had committed voyeurism.

They trawled through CCTV footage for three days together and sometimes skipped meals to catch the perpetrator.

Eventually, they caught the offender, who was charged in court for his crime.

A year later, they became a couple.

Married three years later

In 2022, the couple got married — exactly three years from the date they first got together.

Now, the couple are paw-rents to a seven-month-old Shiba Inu puppy named Raiko.

Photo from Singapore Police Force

They enjoy travelling together and recently celebrated the New Year in Turkey, where they took a hot-air balloon ride and stayed in a cave hotel at Cappadocia.

Makes conscious effort to spend time together

When asked how they maintain a strong bond as a couple, Ng said:

“We understand the nature of our work as officers. We actively support each other, especially during tough times, and this always brings us closer together.”

They also make a “conscious effort” to watch shows and play with Raiko together.

“Our favourite sitcom is 'How I Met Your Mother'; we’ve watched all nine seasons!”

Koh agreed on enjoying the little things in life together, adding that they are also currently enjoying the process of designing their new home together.

Well wishes to fellow officers

Photo from Singapore Police Force

The couple wished their fellow officers a “Happy Valentine’s Day filled with love and gratitude”.

“Let’s also celebrate the camaraderie and solidarity we share with our fellow officers through the challenges and triumphs of police work,” Ng said.

Top photos from Singapore Police Force

