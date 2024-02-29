'Party & tidy' litter clean-up event to be held on Mar. 2 outside Taylor Swift concert venue

Those who didn't manage to get the coveted Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" tickets, but still want to jam out to her songs and also do some good for the environment, read on.

Stridy, a litter collection app, is organising a "party and tidy" event outside the National Stadium on the opening night of the concert.

The Mar. 2 event will start at 6pm and last till 11:30pm.

The concert is expected to end at around 10pm, and participants can pick up any litter around the area throughout the event duration.

Tools like grabbers and plastic bags will be provided by Stridy, and participants are also encouraged to bring their own chairs so they can enjoy Swift's songs.

If the event of wet weather, participants will be notified an hour in advance via WhatsApp if the event is cancelled.

You can sign up for the clean-up here.

Swift will be performing six concerts here from Mar. 2 to 9.

The celebrity landed on Singapore shores via private jet at Seletar Airport on Feb. 27.

