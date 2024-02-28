Back

Paris Olympic Games' security plans stolen from train

Ah non, or oh no!

February 28, 2024

A bag containing a computer and two USB memory sticks was stolen on Feb. 26, 2024.

The two USB memory sticks contained the police security plans for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Stolen from a train

The French police said the bag was stolen from a train at the notorious Gare du Nord station in Paris, France, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Local police described Gare du Nord station as a crime hotspot "full of drunks, crack dealers and pickpockets".

The bag belonged to an engineer from Paris City Hall who had put the bag in the luggage compartment above his seat.

Due to a train delay, the engineer was about to change trains when he discovered the theft.

The engineer said his work computer and two USB sticks contained sensitive data, in particular the municipal police's plans for securing the Olympics.

An investigation is being conducted by the regional transport police.

AFP reported that 2,000 municipal police officers will be deployed during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with a total of around 35,000 security forces expected to be on duty each day starting from Jul. 26.

About the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

According to the Paris Olympics website, the first torch of the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay will be lit on Apr. 16 in the sanctuary of Olympia, in Greece, where the ancient Games were held.

The games will take place in Paris, across 16 other cities in France, and on the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia from Jul. 26 to Aug. 11.

The 2024 Paris Olympics marks the centenary of Paris 1924, when the city hosted its second Summer Olympics.

Paris has hosted the Olympics six times, thrice in summer and winter respectively.

Top image from Canva

