NUS student shares how mid-career switch to nursing shaped her views on life & death

For 36-year-old Apple Koh, making the mid-career switch to nursing in 2016 after starting off her career as a laboratory technician, then as a clinic receptionist for six years, came about by chance.

Speaking to Mothership, Koh said she came across the Career Conversion Programme (CCP) while helping another colleague, who was interested in taking up a nursing course, search for relevant information.

Reading about nursing stirred something in Koh, who was looking for a career that would “fill her heart” and satisfy her desire to improve the lives of others. She realised that nursing could be the missing piece of the puzzle.

“Why not give it a try?” she thought.

Koh ended up doing her diploma in nursing at Nanyang Polytechnic through the CCP, and graduated in 2018.

She then served as a full-time staff nurse from 2018 to 2021 at the National Heart Centre Singapore’s cardiothoracic ward and in a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), before enrolling in the National University of Singapore (NUS) for her degree majoring in both nursing at the Alice Lee Centre for Nursing Studies (NUS Nursing) and Public Health at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health (NUS SSHSPH) in 2021.

Seeing patients for who they are, beyond their diseases

When asked about what she has learnt in NUS Nursing, Koh told me some of the most important aspects of being a nurse are medical intervention and holistic care.

“We are trained to assist the doctors in certain procedures, such as intubating the patients when they deteriorate. So we are actually taught to (know precisely) which equipment to prepare and to anticipate what is going to happen next, and be ready to support the doctors in any possible way,” Koh elaborated.

Holistic care — looking at a patient beyond the disease currently afflicting them to understand their context and background — was also emphasised at NUS Nursing.

For example, she learnt that sadly, some patients intentionally get themselves hospitalised so that they can get to see their children more frequently than they do when they are at home.

“We have elderly patients who actually do that, and lack the motivation to take good care of themselves, which eventually leads to rehospitalisation. When probed further, they tell us they enjoy their family’s care and concern when they are in hospital,” she said.

Being aware of the patient’s emotional needs and advocating for them are also part of the holistic care that nurses are trained to provide, especially if the patients do not have the capacity to make a decision for themselves.

“Patients tend to trust us more because we frequently talk to them,” she noted.

Through daily conversations, nurses are able to find out whether they need to bring in a social worker to help patients with their financial issues or whether patients need the help of a physiotherapist when recovering from surgery, and can make suggestions to the medical team.

Respecting the patients’ wishes to uphold their sense of being

Koh also participated in NUS’ Summer Programme, where she got the chance to travel to Vancouver, Canada to attend courses at the University of British Columbia.

There, she visited Minoru Residences, one of the long-term care facilities located in Vancouver, on multiple field trips to gain a better understanding of eldercare systems.

She was particularly struck by the emphasis on respecting the patients’ wishes regardless of what they might be, so as to uphold their sense of being and agency.

Koh added that she was inspired to bring this attitude back home, to see how she might improve her own care of elderly patients in future, especially in light of Singapore’s ageing population.

Why take on two majors?

When asked why she decided to take up Public Health as her second major at NUS, Koh says that this stems from her own personal experience of being a staff nurse, when she saw patients repeatedly admitted to the hospital for the same reasons – most often chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

Such encounters piqued her curiosity about the lifestyle and environment of these patients, as she wondered why they did not simply take their prescribed medicine to keep their conditions under control, so that they would not be readmitted into hospital.

Going into Public Health at NUS SSHSPH helped her get answers to questions like these, and serves as a complement to her nursing major as it gives her a “macro” perspective which allows her to see how socio-economic factors intersect with healthcare.

For instance, she realised that these serial patients often fail to take their medication regularly because they are concerned about the cost of the treatment.

"They think they can save more money by taking less medication. To them, the money can be used for other things. But they do not realise that if their conditions are not well controlled, the complications that arise will incur a lot more cost later in life."

At NUS SSHSPH, she also gets to study policies aimed at addressing these broader social issues such as the Health Promotion Board’s implementation of the Healthier Choice symbol and how such policies are able to effect a change in the public’s lifestyle and behaviour.

Apple subsequently got the chance to put her theoretical knowledge into practice when she went to Nepal for her overseas public health internship and conducted research on menstrual health in rural mountain areas.

There, she was able to understand how social determinants affect healthcare as she saw firsthand how the lack of access to hot water, electricity and the internet could affect personal hygiene.

Identity is not tied to merely that of a nurse

Suffice to say, both of Koh’s majors are demanding. However, that has not stopped her from enjoying student life to the fullest.

She is highly involved in school activities such as the NUS Varsity Christian Fellowship Freshmen Orientation Camp 2022, where she served as a committee member.

Koh also lived on campus in Pioneer House (PH) during her second and third years, and served as a peer mentor during her third year. In this role, she took care of all 14 students living on her level, and also acted as a confidante and agony aunt for the PH freshmen.

For Koh, there is an important reason for keeping herself occupied.

As nurses are caregivers, she has come to recognise the importance of pursuing her own hobbies and interests so that her identity is not wholly defined by looking after others.

“Taking care of yourself as a caregiver is very important. As a caregiver, you put a lot of focus on the patient and their family members. When the patient does not do anything that you feel is beneficial for their health, it gives you a lot of stress if you are excessively burdened over the patient’s care,” she said.

Prioritising the quality of life is important

Perhaps it is not surprising then that when asked about her biggest takeaway from being a nurse, she replies:

"After encountering so much death during work, especially in the ICU, you start to think for yourself: what is the quality of life that you want, as you age?"

This is a concept that she is very keen on raising awareness about among Singaporeans, especially after her valuable experiences in Vancouver.

Instead of looking at how to live for as long as possible, it is important to think about how you want to lead your life when you are older, and the quality of life you will experience, Koh said.

Reflecting on such issues has informed Koh’s own view on her father’s treatment for end-stage chronic pulmonary disease (COPD).

She shares that in the past, she would have felt frustrated that he did not follow his treatment instructions. Now, however, she finds she is more patient and willing to understand the reason behind his actions.

Koh said her experience as an ICU nurse has helped her respect the decisions that her father has made, even if they do not appear to be “logical” or “rational” at first glance.

Koh also pointed out that her father said he does not wish to be warded in hospital any longer.

“He wants to be at home when he passes on. So my sister and I are all ready to be there for him, at home, when the time comes,” she added.

“The main thing is understanding what the patient wants, allowing them to understand their own condition and (letting them) make a decision by themselves. Respecting their decision is also very important as caregivers,” she said.

This is what it means to provide holistic care to a patient, beyond just their immediate medical needs, she said.

Reflecting on the many ways NUS has shaped her perspective on patient care, she shared: "NUS has provided me with the knowledge and skills as a professional nurse, experiences and opportunities to widen my perspectives about healthcare from the other parts of the world, the vision and wisdom to care for my future patients."

