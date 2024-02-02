Back

Orchard no-smoking zone now includes Somerset Skate Park, borders Killiney Rd & Exeter Rd

The zone will now cover the Somerset MRT station exit nearest to 111 Somerset, Exeter Road and Killiney Road. 

Ruth Chai | February 02, 2024, 01:09 PM

The Orchard Road No Smoking Zone will be expanded to Exeter Road and Killiney Road. This area covers where the Somerset Skate Park now sits.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Feb. 1, 2024, that the change will be implemented immediately.

Where is the expanded area?

The zone will now cover the Somerset MRT station exit nearest to 111 Somerset, Exeter Road and Killiney Road.

Photo via NEA

To facilitate this change, a new Designated Smoking Area has been set up near Somerset MRT station, as indicated by the white triangle in the map above.

Initial stage of implementation

The NEA said that they will take an advisory approach towards enforcement in the initial phase of the zone's expansion.

From Feb. 1 to Mar. 31, those caught smoking in the adjusted area will receive verbal warnings.

However, those who are caught repeatedly may face a fine of up to S$1,000.

Smokers caught in the existing Orchard Road No Smoking Zone will continue to face enforcement action.

From April 1, NEA will take enforcement action against those caught smoking in public areas within the Orchard Road No Smoking Zone, other than Designated Smoking Areas.

What is the Orchard Road No Smoking Zone?

The Orchard Road No Smoking Zone stretches from the area in Oldham Lane next to Plaza Singapura, to the area in Grange Road next to Tanglin Mall and Tourism Court (see map below).

It was implemented in 2019.

Smoking in public areas within the Orchard Road No Smoking Zone is not allowed.

If one wishes to smoke in public within the zone, they can only do so in Designated Smoking Areas. These typically take the form of yellow boxes marked out on the ground or an open air booth.

They can also smoke in permitted areas which are indoor smoking rooms in offices and entertainment outlets.

 

Photo via NEA.

Top photo via Google Maps and Reza Mehrad/Unsplash 

