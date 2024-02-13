Back

Gelato parlour in Lavender opens till midnight, has S$6 buttermilk waffles

For those late-night cravings.

Lee Wei Lin | Celeste Ng | February 13, 2024, 07:33 PM

If you're looking for a late night treat and happen to be in the east, you might want to make a stop at Muted Gelato.

Open since December, Muted Gelato is a cosy cafe nestled in Lavender Street which currently has 15 flavours on its menu.

The store is a small space with a minimalist interior, and seats less than 20 people.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

These were the flavours available during our visit:

  • Hokkaido vanilla

  • Uji matcha

  • Hokkaido cookies

  • Roasted hojicha

  • Evergreen sorbet

  • Soy gula melaka

  • Dark chocolate sorbet

  • Sicilian pistachio

  • Earl grey sakura

  • Lychee sorbet

Prices start from S$5 per scoop, and buttermilk waffles (with or without the ice cream) cost S$6.

Drinks are also available from S$4.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Here's what we got:

Hokkaido cookies & Uji matcha gelato with buttermilk waffle (S$16)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

The Hokkaido Cookies Gelato was definitely the star of the show here, though personally, we would have preferred for it to be a tad smoother.

Though the store owners mentioned that the Uji Matcha Gelato is typically kept covered while on display to retain its matcha flavour, its flavour was still not as pronounced as we'd have liked.

Pints are also available on their site and in stores from S$18.

This might just be us, but we felt that the buttermilk waffles were a tad on the salty side, with not enough fluff and crisp.

Iced dirty matcha (S$8)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Their story

Run by a young pair who took the leap of faith to pursue their childhood passion for baking and ice-cream, Muted Gelato was initially a home-based business venture.

Prior to shifting their main careers into the F&B industry, one of the owners was an air stewardess, while the other worked in digital marketing.

The pair sold their products online for about a year, before deciding to open a physical store upon encouragement from friends and family.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

According to them, business has been good since their opening, with weekend nights being the busiest.

They're also constantly thinking of ways to grow the menu, with a winter melon sorbet being the current concoction in the works.

This meal was paid for by Mothership.

Muted Gelato

Address: 221 Lavender Street, Singapore 338774

Opening hours: 12pm to 12am, daily

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin & Muted Gelato

