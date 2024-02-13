Gelato parlour in Lavender opens till midnight, has S$6 buttermilk waffles

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

If you're looking for a late night treat and happen to be in the east, you might want to make a stop at Muted Gelato.

Open since December, Muted Gelato is a cosy cafe nestled in Lavender Street which currently has 15 flavours on its menu.

The store is a small space with a minimalist interior, and seats less than 20 people.

These were the flavours available during our visit:

Hokkaido vanilla

Uji matcha

Hokkaido cookies

Roasted hojicha

Evergreen sorbet

Soy gula melaka

Dark chocolate sorbet

Sicilian pistachio

Earl grey sakura

Lychee sorbet

Prices start from S$5 per scoop, and buttermilk waffles (with or without the ice cream) cost S$6.

Drinks are also available from S$4.

Here's what we got:

Hokkaido cookies & Uji matcha gelato with buttermilk waffle (S$16)

The Hokkaido Cookies Gelato was definitely the star of the show here, though personally, we would have preferred for it to be a tad smoother.

Though the store owners mentioned that the Uji Matcha Gelato is typically kept covered while on display to retain its matcha flavour, its flavour was still not as pronounced as we'd have liked.

Pints are also available on their site and in stores from S$18.

This might just be us, but we felt that the buttermilk waffles were a tad on the salty side, with not enough fluff and crisp.

Iced dirty matcha (S$8)

Their story

Run by a young pair who took the leap of faith to pursue their childhood passion for baking and ice-cream, Muted Gelato was initially a home-based business venture.

Prior to shifting their main careers into the F&B industry, one of the owners was an air stewardess, while the other worked in digital marketing.

The pair sold their products online for about a year, before deciding to open a physical store upon encouragement from friends and family.

According to them, business has been good since their opening, with weekend nights being the busiest.

They're also constantly thinking of ways to grow the menu, with a winter melon sorbet being the current concoction in the works.

This meal was paid for by Mothership.

Muted Gelato

Address: 221 Lavender Street, Singapore 338774

Opening hours: 12pm to 12am, daily

