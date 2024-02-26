M'sia woman in Kelantan buys 'doughnut' for her child, gets burger bun with jam instead

A woman in Malaysia was in for a rude shock after finding out that a "doughnut" which she bought turned out to be a burger bun with a hole poked in the middle instead.

Fatimah Mulyati took to Facebook on Feb. 24 to post about her unpleasant experience of buying a doughnut from a stall at a food expo in the Bachok District of Kelantan.

She said the doughnuts on sale were colourful and appealing, and had bought a strawberry-flavoured doughnut for her child for RM3 (S$0.84).

But she noticed that it was actually a burger bun with a poked hole resembling an authentic doughnut after her child had taken a few bites.

Authentic doughnuts are made with leavened fried dough and typically has a soft texture.

Fatimah returned to the stall to check with the vendor and was told that it indeed was a doughnut.

"This is not a doughnut, this is just bread dipped in chocolate," Fatimah told the vendor.

"You charged me RM3 for a piece of bread dipped in chocolate. Since I have already bought it, it's fine. But this is not a doughnut," she said.

Fatimah said the vendor then asked another staff if that was bread, which surprised Fatimah as she felt that vendors should be aware of what they are selling.

She lamented "dishonest" vendors and urged them not to "trick" customers.

"I felt sorry to see my kid eating a fake doughnut!" Fatimah said.

