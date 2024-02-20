Lionel Messi denies political reason for Hong Kong no-show, blames injury

The allegations claiming that Lionel Messi did not want to play the pre-season friendly game in Hong Kong on Feb. 4, either for political or other reasons, are "totally untrue", said the Argentinian footballer in a Weibo post on Feb. 19, 2024.

According to Messi, the real reason behind his no-show in Hong Kong was his inflamed adductor, which also prevented him from playing a friendly game in Saudi Arabia in full on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, 2024.

This is the third statement issued by Messi after he was found sitting on the sidelines while his club, Inter Miami, went head-to-head with the Hong Kong XI team on Feb. 4.

His absence throughout the entire match caused disgruntled spectators to boo and chant "Refund!", even when the co-owner of Inter Miami and former Manchester United star player David Beckham tried to calm them.

While Messi published a Weibo post explaining that he couldn't make it to the Hong Kong game because of an injury, Chinese fans were further enraged when he made an appearance at a friendly match against Japanese football club Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on Feb. 7, merely three days after the Hong Kong fiasco.

"It's hard to believe that there are still players who would discriminate against the Chinese people so blatantly in 2024," The Global Times reported an online user as saying.

Had a "very close", special relationship with China: Messi

In his latest video, Messi stated that he had "always wanted to play and be involved in every game".

If his absence in the Hong Kong game were indeed driven by political reasons, he wouldn't "even travel to Japan" or "visited China as many times" as he had previously, said the footballer.

Here, Messi pointed to the numerous interviews, matches, and activities he participated in in China, including as a member of the Argentina national football team and the Spanish football club, FC Barcelona.

"Since the start of my career, I've had a very close and special relationship with China," shared Messi.

Injury was what prevented him from playing

Instead, what prevented him from playing in the Hong Kong match was his inflamed adductor, a discomfort which Messi said he had already begun feeling as early as January 2024, before a friendly match in Saudi Arabia.

While he "tried to train" for the Hong Kong game and participated in a football clinic with young children after training, he didn't make an appearance in the match because the discomfort lingered on, and he believed "there was a risk [that] it would get worse".

Messi added he only played "for a bit" in Japan after he "felt a bit better" and to "get back to speed" for the upcoming season.

Hope to see Chinese fans again soon

While emphasising that he had already given his statement above in a press conference held before his match in Japan, Messi said that "it was important to say it again" given how widely the falsehoods have been circulating.

He also reiterated he had "always had and [would] continue to have special affection" for his fans in China.

"I hope to see you again soon. A big hug, and take care," said Messi, while giving a thumbs-up.

Top images via Lionel Messi's Weibo