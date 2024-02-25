Back

Mercedes-Benz will still make combustion engine vehicles, delays 2025 electrification goal to 2030

Even Mercedes is putting the brakes on electrification.

Belmont Lay | February 25, 2024, 06:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Mercedes-Benz is delaying its electrification goal by five years as it announced it will not switch to a mostly electric fleet of vehicles so soon.

The German automobile maker added on Feb. 22 that it would keep sprucing up its combustion engine models, making it the latest car manufacturer to flag a weaker-than-expected appetite for battery-powered cars, Reuters reported.

This is an update of the car company's previous position.

Previously, it had hedged by saying consumer demand would dictate how soon it went all-electric.

However, it is now making public a timeline of the slowdown.

From 2025 to 2030

The company now expects sales of electrified vehicles, including hybrids, to account for up to 50 per cent of the total by 2030.

The original forecast made in 2021 was for the 50 per cent milestone to be hit by 2025, with mostly all-electric cars.

This readjustment of production plans was the result of investment in capacity and technology development outrunning actual EV demand.

CEO Ola Kaellenius cautioned at the end of 2023 that sales would likely not be all-electric by 2030 even in Europe.

Battery-powered cars currently making up just 11 per cent of total sales.

It is 19 per cent if hybrids are included.

Kaellenius said Mercedes-Benz was well-positioned to carry on producing combustion engine cars and was ready to update the technology well into next decade.

Markets cheer move

The company raised its average price by 2 per cent to 74,200 euros (S$108,000), and increased spending on research and development for future technologies, such as its MB.OS platform.

Shares in the luxury carmaker were up 5.9 per cent following the news, also supported by a 3 billion euro (S$4.37 billion) share buyback programme unveiled late on Feb. 21.

EV growth slowdown in near term

Reuters further reported on Feb. 22 that there are challenges in the near term that could slow the transition away from gasoline-powered combustion engines.

This was due to a global slowdown in electric-vehicle demand, which is culling jobs and leading to changes in strategic plans, layoffs and production cuts.

The pivot by Mercedes comes a day after EV startups Rivian and Lucid forecast 2024 production well below analysts' expectations and Rivian cut its workforce by 10 per cent.

The share prices of both EV startups tumbled.

The pain follows 2023's price war that compounded many companies' already money-losing EV operations.

In China, the world's largest auto market where demand for EVs has been strong, new-energy vehicle sales fell 38 per cent in January 2024, the first monthly drop since August 2023.

Top photo via Unsplash

Over 16 million foreign tourists visited Johor in 2023, bulk of them S'poreans

Singaporeans love going to Johor Bahru.

February 26, 2024, 03:16 PM

M'sia woman in Kelantan buys 'doughnut' for her child, gets burger bun with jam instead

It had a hole poked in the middle.

February 26, 2024, 02:36 PM

FairPrice: Bukit Merah Central outlet travellator handrails 'immediately sanitised' after person seen riding on it

The incident occurred on Feb. 23.

February 26, 2024, 01:45 PM

JB hit-&-run: S'pore car allegedly drives against traffic flow, hits M'sia motorcycle

Another Singapore vehicle was damaged in the accident.

February 26, 2024, 12:50 PM

Budget 2024 comment: Is Lawrence Wong hinting at 'welfare' with S'porean characteristics?

Tough on unemployment, tough on the causes of unemployment.

February 25, 2024, 07:14 PM

Man, 73, who lived alone, found dead in Hougang flat after estranged wife paid a visit

A neighbour noticed a foul smell coming from his unit.

February 25, 2024, 07:01 PM

How S'pore got Taylor Swift to perform here

Deal-making.

February 25, 2024, 06:10 PM

1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing at Hokkaido convenience store

Three Seicomart staff in their 40s to 60s were stabbed.

February 25, 2024, 05:42 PM

S'pore boy, 9, suffers mild stroke after heart failure, needs S$190,000 for medical bills

His family is hoping to raise funds for his medical bills.

February 25, 2024, 05:12 PM

FairPrice Finest opens at Clarke Quay, houses cocktail bar & European-style dining hall

Pre-game at FairPrice Finest.

February 25, 2024, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.